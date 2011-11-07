Italian debt jitters knock European stocks lower

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.5 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.4 pct
* Talk Berlusconi to resign helps stocks trim losses
* Resilient euro currency fuels hopes for stocks - SocGen
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Nov 7 European stocks fell for a second
day in a row on Monday as mounting political turmoil in Italy
fuelled worries over the country's ability to deal with its debt
pile, sending Italian government bond yields to their highest
level since 1997.
Stocks trimmed losses around midday on intensifying talk
that Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was about to resign after
two journalists close to Berlusconi said he could step down as
early as Monday.
Berlusconi dismissed the talk as baseless, according to
Italian news agency ANSA.
At 1227 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.5 percent at 975.42 points after
losing nearly 2 percent in early trade, while the euro zone's
blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.4 percent
at 2,282.24 points.
"It's the rumour on Berlusconi that helps the market trim
its losses. The market was down on concerns over Italy, so the
only possible trigger for a bounce has to come from Italy," said
David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global
Equities, in Paris.
Italy, the third biggest economy in the euro zone, faces a
crucial vote on public finance in parliament on Tuesday and the
centre-left opposition said it was preparing a motion of
no-confidence in the government that would bring Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi down even if he should survive Tuesday's vote.
The yields on Italy's 10-year bonds hit their
highest in 14 years at 6.67 percent, with many analysts and
market players seeing 7 percent as a major threshold above which
funding costs would be unsustainable for the country.
"Italy's clearly the big one," Cheuvreux strategist
Christopher Potts said.
"If you get a succession organised, there's going to be a
huge rally in Italian financial assets, both bonds and equities,
but it's not an easy question."
Italy's benchmark FTSE MIB was up 1.9 percent after
early losses.
Top French banks, which have big exposure to Italy, saw big
swings on Monday, with BNP Paribas and Societe
Generale losing around 5 percent before bouncing back.
At end-June, French banks were the biggest lenders to Italy,
according to Bank for International Settlements data, with an
exposure of $416.4 billion, or around half of all European
banks' lending to Italy. Italy was also the single biggest
European country exposure for French banks and not far behind
their U.S. exposure of $593.2 billion.
Around Europe, Germany's DAX index was down 0.1
percent, France's CAC 40 down 0.3 percent and the UK's
FTSE 100 index down 0.6 percent, dragged lower by
heavyweight mining stocks such as Rio Tinto , down 1.6
percent.
Strategists at Societe Generale see in the relative
resilience of the euro currency a sign of hope for euro zone
stocks, which are down 20 percent from early July.
"Although euro equity markets have been under the spotlight
in the last three months and a wind of panic swept through the
world, forex markets has been subdued which suggests the
disappearance of the single currency is no longer seen as an
option by investors," they wrote in a note.
"Forex markets now believe there is no reason to call the
existence of the euro into question and, contrary to what could
have been expected a year ago, the euro did not collapse
following the Greek tragedy."
The single currency was trading around $1.38 on
Monday, down 5.4 percent from late August.
Carrefour dropped 4 percent after Citigroup cut
its rating on the stock to "sell" from "neutral", saying: "With
net debt rising and profits declining, Carrefour's balance sheet
is deteriorating rapidly."
Porsche (PSHG_p.DE) gained 4.4 percent, with traders
pointing to a Morgan Stanley note in which analysts say the
shares are attractive.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Additional reporting by
Lionel Laurent in Paris and Simon Jessop in London; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters; Graphics by Scott Barber in London)
