European shares edge up on Italy, Greece govt hopes

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct; volatility up 0.3 pct
* Euro zone banks, insurers lead sectoral gainers
* Corporate results show effects of crisis patchy
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Nov 10 European shares were led
higher by euro zone financials on Thursday on hopes Italy and
Greece, fractious focal points of the region's debt crisis,
could be set to usher in new governments and press ahead with
reforms.
A fresh foray into the sovereign debt market by the European
Central Bank, back buying Italian paper and pushing yields
lower, also helped, although sentiment remained cautious and
volatility edged slightly higher.
In a sign the political road ahead would not be smooth,
however, a senior member of Italy's Northern League party said
it would not back a possible new government led by former
European commissioner Mario Monti, seen by many as market- and
reform-friendly.
The latest Italian debt auction also went better than many
had expected, adding to the positive sentiment in Italy, while
in Greece, politicians tried again to agree on a new leader,
with former ECB vice-president Lucas Papademos back in the
frame.
After opening lower, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
leading European shares recovered to rise as high as 974.06
points, and at 1159 GMT was trading up 0.4 percent.
Italian and Greek indexes were among the top gainers,
posting gains of 2.2 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively,
while the STOXX Europe 600 Euro Zone Banks index and
Insurance index, which trims out Swiss, Nordic and UK
firms, were the top sectoral gainers.
"You can see higher beta stocks, such as financials,
rebounding if we get more positive news flow," Tom Elliott,
global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management said.
"But we need to put any such rallies in perspective, a new
government will be only the first step of any recovery of Italy
within the euro zone. Therefore these are essentially short-term
trading stocks."
Highly volatile, short-term-driven trade is likely to remain
the order of the day for equities in the immediate future,
Elliott said. "The volatility we've seen since August hasn't
really gone away in most of the major markets."
As a result, longer term investors should consider high
dividend-yielding stocks in value/defensive sectors such as
consumer staples, utilities and pharmaceuticals to give some
protection from market volatility and provide an income to
protect against inflation.
Wilfrid Pham, head of equities at Natixis Asset Management
in Paris, which manages around 40 billion euros in assets in
equities, said the lack of a political consensus at the European
level was fuelling equity market volatility.
"We are cautious on Italian equities and remained quite
cautious on financials," he said.
Volatility, as measured by the Euro STOXX Volatility index
, was up 0.3 percent at 41.89 around midday, unusually
for the index, which normally has an inverse relationship to the
cash equities market.
In a note, Deutsche Bank analysts said the "market turmoil
has opened up value opportunities in a relatively wide range of
industries," citing Schneider Electric, Alcatel-Lucent
and Statoil, among others.
EARNINGS BALANCED
Corporate earnings continued flow through in a patchy
manner, with French bank Credit Agricole, one of the
biggest fallers as it became the latest lender to detail the
effects of the debt crisis on its bottom line.
The firm, a large holder of Italian government debt, saw its
shares fall more than 1 percent after third-quarter profits
slumped on the back of losses on its holdings of Greek debt.
The inconsistent feed through into the real economy was
visible in results from Credit Agricole's French peer EADS
, as the aircraft maker rose more than 4.5 percent in
volume around 150 percent of its 90-day average after posting
forecast-beating results.
"I am confident the commercial aircraft market will sustain
our growth in years to come despite the weakening of the
macro-economic environment and particularly of the European
economies," Finance Director Hans Peter Ring told reporters.
Among other blue-chips reporting, engineering firm Siemens
, a bellwether for the German economy, gave a cautious
outlook as it posted forecast-lagging operating profit, while
Veolia Environnment issued a fresh profit warning.
For Natixis AM's Pham, the current earnings season was
steady and an improvement on the previous quarter.
"The negative surprise, the positive surprise and those who
report in-line is fairly balanced," Pham said, citing luxury
stocks as one of the standout performers.
Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed by the Wednesday close,
74 percent of the STOXX Europe 600 companies due to
report in the current earnings season had done so, with half
meeting or beating expectations and half missing.
The average result gave a positive earnings surprise of 0.8
percent, while that for the companies still to report is a
negative surprise of 10.5 percent, the data showed.
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
============================================================
For rolling updates on what is moving European shares
please click on
============================================================
For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
STOXX Europe index..................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. CAC-40...............
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary.........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.................
Main currency report:.................................