European shares finish lower on Italy fears

By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 10 European shares ended lower
in choppy trade on Thursday on concerns that political wrangling
in debt-laden Italy to form a national unity government and high
bond yield levels in the country may deepen the region's
two-year old debt crisis.
Although, former European Commissioner Mario Monti emerged
as favourite to head a government in Italy, following Greece's
lead in seeking a technocrat to pilot painful economic reforms
in the country, the markets remained jittery and moved in and
out of positive territory throughout the session.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed 0.3 percent lower at 963.58 points after trading in a
broad range of 951.15-974.27. It is down 14 percent in 2011 on
worries the euro zone debt crisis could spread to other
countries and threaten a fragile global economic recovery.
"Investors remain in no doubt that Italy is a serious
concern for the euro zone and even the global economy as a
whole," said Angus Campbell, head of sales at Capital Spreads.
"If it does come to having to bail them out, then at this
moment there isn't enough cash in either the EFSF or IMF pots in
order to prevent them from defaulting on their outstanding
debts," he said, referring to the European Financial Stability
Facility and the International Monetary Fund.
Miners, which generally suffer during difficult economic
conditions, were among the top decliners, with the sector index
falling 1.4 percent, mirroring a sharp decline in base
metals prices on poor demand prospects for raw materials.
European banks, which have significant exposure to
Italian debt and other peripheral euro zone countries, fell 0.7
percent. French lender Credit Agricole fell 2.3
percent as it became the latest lender to detail the effects of
the debt crisis on its bottom line.
Volatile markets kept investors jittery, with the Euro STOXX
50 volatility index rising 4.8 percent. On Wednesday,
the 30-day implied volatility for the STOXX Europe 600 index
further rose to 27 percent and for Italy's FTSE MIB
surged to 47 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
Datastream.
Traders said a lot of funds were too nervous to trade
volatility in the options market because implied volatility was
not low enough for people to start looking to buy and there was
still a probability that the volatility was going to rise up to
50-60 percent.
Didier Duret, global chief investment officer at ABN AMRO
Private Banking that manages 170 billion euros ($231 billion),
said it had again become "underweight" equities this month after
becoming "overweight" in mid-August. However, it raised its
exposure to defensive sectors like telecoms and healthcare.
Traditionally defensive sectors have outperformed this year,
with healthcare shares up 1.4 percent, food and
beverages down 1.7 percent and telecoms down 7.8
percent. In contrast, banks are down 34 percent, while
the basic resources index has fallen 28 percent.
TECHNICAL OUTLOOK
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 rose 0.3
percent to 2,254,92 points. Analysts said the index found
support at around 2,221 -- its 50-day moving average and a 50
percent Fibonacci retracement from the Sept-Oct extremes.
"Unless the index breaks support and closes below the 50-day
moving average, I can see a potential to test the 2,370
resistance area, formed by the 100-day moving average and a
gap, which has been left open since the beginning of November,"
said Dmytro Bondar, technical analyst at RBS.
He said the 2,370 level was a big pivot point on the upside,
as a close above 2,386, the top of the gap, would point to a
change in sentiment towards recovery. However, if it broke below
the 50-day moving average on a closing basis, the next major
support levels will be at 2,153 and 2,070.
Uncertain market conditions prompted investors to look for
different trading strategies such as finding value stocks,
preserving assets by keeping cash and taking refuge in
traditionally defensive sectors.
Anko Beldsnijder, managing director of MainFirst Asset
Management that manages 1 billion euros, said many investors
were "underweight" equities and hedge funds had just become very
passive.
"The best strategy is to be defensive as another problem is
the economic slowdown and upcoming recession in some parts of
Europe. We remain neutral positioned with our strong focus on
quality growth companies."
