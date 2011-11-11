版本:
European shares bounce back on political progress

 * FTSEurofirst 300 index advances 0.6 percent
 * Banking, insurance stocks feature among top gainers
 * Fund manager says healthcare may also offer good value

 By Atul Prakash	
 LONDON, Nov 11 European shares bounced
back on Friday on expectations that some political developments
in highly-indebted Italy and Greece would pave the way for tough
austerity measures that are crucial to contain the region's
two-year-old debt crisis.	
 Italy's Senate is set to vote on a package later in the day,
with former European Commissioner Mario Monti emerging as
favourite to replace Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. In
Greece, prime minister designate, Lucas Papademos, will name a
new crisis cabinet to roll out austerity plans. 	
 Encouraging U.S. jobless claims data and trade numbers in
the previous session also prompted investors to buy shares.  	
 Sentiment also improved after Italy sold 5 billion euros of
12-month treasury bills on Thursday in an auction which analysts
said went better than feared. Yields on its 10-year bonds, which
surged to 7.5 percent this week, eased on Friday.	
 "A successful Italian bond auction and a sense that much
needed political change is progressing appears to be aiding
sentiment," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown,
said.	
 "In the background, supportive U.S. economic data and a
broader conclusion that the third quarter corporate results
season was by no means a disaster also appears to be playing its
part.	
 At 0929 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top 
European shares was up 0.6 percent at 969.24 points after
falling in the previous two sessions. Banks featured among the
top gainers, with the sector index up 1.2 percent,
recovering after falls in the previous two sessions.	
 The European banking sector is still the worst performer
this year, with the sector index down 34 percent on concerns
that massive exposure of banks to sovereign debts would severely
hurt their balance sheets.	
 Insurers were also in demand, with the sector index 
gaining 0.8 percent.	
 	

 UPTREND SUSTAINABLE?	
 Although equities made some progress on Friday, analysts
said that the upward moves were not sustainable, and Europe
faced several challenges on its journey to resolve the debt
crisis that threatened a fragile global economic recovery.	
 Citigroup said the new government in Greece suggested that
there would be progress in the agreement of the second Greek
bailout package and the disbursement of the sixth tranche of the
first bailout package soon.	
 "But, given that new elections are likely to take place in
February 2012, political uncertainty in Greece is likely to stay
high. This uncertainty also applies to the implementation of the
required structural reforms, and austerity measures remain
uncertain as well."	
 With European leaders dithering over how to tackle the
deepening crisis, pressure has mounted on the European Central
Bank to act more forcefully. But three senior ECB policymakers
on Thursday rebuffed pressure from investors. 	
 Focus remained on Italy and Greece where new governments
would have a tough task to implement painful and unpopular 
austerity measures.	
 "Having a change of hands at the top is probably a good
thing for Greece and Italy, but it doesn't change the necessity
of passing the various increased austerity measures and it
doesn't really do anything about the weaker prospects of
growth," said Richard Greenwood, fund manager at Bedlam Asset
Management, which manages $700 million.	
 "The new leaders face the same hurdles and those hurdles are
increasing in height by the day. The only way out of these
problems is to stimulate growth."	
 He advised avoiding financial stocks, particularly those
which had massive exposures to euro-denominated bonds, but added
that the healthcare sector might offer good value if investors
looked for good companies, such as Sanofi-Aventis,
with specific catalysts to make earnings grow.	
 	
 
 (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

