REFILE-European shares edge up on Italian political hopes

(Corrects Reuters Instrument Code for STOXX Euro Zone 600 Banking Index in paragraph 5)

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.5 percent

* Italy outperforms on political hopes

* Trading volumes thin

By Brian Gorman

By Brian Gorman

LONDON, Nov 11 European shares edged higher on Friday on hopes that Italy would make political progress that will enable it to quickly cut a debt mountain, easing investors' worst fears about the euro zone debt crisis.

Italy's benchmark outperformed, up 1.3 percent, though it is still down more than 23 percent in 2011, having been hit by bond yields soaring above 7 percent in recent days, on worries the euro zone's third-biggest economy may default.

Italy's Senate is set to vote on austerity measures demanded by the European Union to avert a euro zone meltdown. The law should pass easily, as it should in the lower house on Saturday.

"The Italian market is the strongest, as this weekend we are hoping for some sort of progress on the Italian government going forward," said Ian King, head of international equities at Legal & General, which has 356 billion pounds ($568 billion) under management.

Banks with exposure to Italian debt rose as bond yields retreated further from euro-era highs. Italian banks Intesa SanPaolo and UniCredit rose 3.4 and 2 percent respectively. The STOXX Euro Zone 600 Banking Index rose 1.7 percent.

King also pointed to hopes of news on banking recapitalisation. UniCredit, for example, might announce such a move when it reports earnings on Monday.

Meantime, debt-laden Greece was also hoping to make political progress, with a new coalition government to be sworn in at 1400 GMT on Friday. Greece needs to pass austerity measures to meet the terms of a bailout plan. Greek banks rose 3.1 percent.

At 1153 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.5 percent at 967.90 points after falling in the previous two sessions. But the index is on track to fall 1.2 percent over the week, its second week of losses.

It is down more than 13 percent in 2011, hurt by the euro zone crisis and worries about weak economic growth.

Trading volumes were low on Friday and some strategists urged caution.

"It could be folly to read into today's gains as investor sentiment changing to the positive front with still so much at risk in the euro zone and so as such, gains remain fragile and open to reversal depending on the headlines out of Rome and broader Europe," said Joshua Raymond, chief market strategist, at City Index.

INSURERS GAIN

As well as banks, insurers gained, led higher by Germany's Allianz, up 3.3 percent, after it posted forecast-beating third-quarter operating profit and said it could withstand economic adversity. The STOXX Europe 600 Insurance Index rose 1.1 percent.

King said European companies had generally reported "not too bad" results. But strategists says they have not been as good as their U.S. counterparts. U.S. indices have outperformed Europe in 2011, with the Standard & Poor's Index down just 1.4 percent. (Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

