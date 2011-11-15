版本:
European shares extend falls as bond yields rise

 * FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.5 pct
 * Italian stocks fall as bond yields top 7 pct again
 * Support for index seen around 950

 By Brian Gorman	
 LONDON, Nov 15 European stocks fell on
Tuesday, adding to the previous session's decline, with banks
among the biggest losers as investors saw euro zone bond yields
rising to alarming levels, and worried that policymakers were
unable to stem the trend.	
 The yield on the Italian 10-year benchmark 
rose back to 7 percent on Tuesday, a level seen as highly risky
for Italy's borrowing costs. Meanwhile Prime Minister-designate
Mario Monti met the leaders of Italy's biggest two parties to
discuss the sacrifices needed to reverse a collapse in market
confidence in the euro zone's third-biggest economy. 	
 "There's uncertainty on the composition of the government in
Italy. It's taking longer than people perceived it would do.
That's pushing up the yields," said Andrea Williams, who manages
$2.1 billion in assets for Royal London Asset Management.	
 Williams said she was looking at increasing holdings in
companies less exposed to the euro zone crisis, such as
Scandinavian banks and firms operating in emerging markets.	
 At 1159 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top 
European shares was down 1.5 percent at 961.10 points.	
 Stocks fell across the board, with banks among the standout
losers. The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index, with many
constituents exposed to sovereign bonds in the euro zone
periphery, fell 3.2 percent.	
 Italy's UniCredit fell 7 percent, adding to a 6.2
percent decline in the previous session, when it announced a
third-quarter loss and a capital hike. The stock has lost more
than half its value in 2011.	
 Other heavyweights to fall included France's BNP Paribas
, down 5.6 percent. 	
 Although much attention has been focused on Italy in recent
days, investors have also continued to worry about Spain and
France, where yields are rising.	
 Spain's Treasury paid levels not seen since 1997 to sell 3.2
billion euros ($4.4 billion) of short-term debt on Tuesday. 	
 French yields rose after a study of euro zone countries on
Tuesday warned France's inability to make rapid adjustments to
its economy was a serious concern and should be ringing alarm
bells for the euro zone. 	
 Across Europe, Italy's FTSE MIB was one of the
weakest performers, down 2.6 percent. France's CAC40 was
down 2.4 percent. Even Germany's DAX was down 2.4
percent, though it remains one the euro bloc's
strongest-performing economies.	
 The 17-nation euro zone economy grew a modest 0.2 percent in
the third quarter from the second, the EU said on Tuesday,
lifted by France and Germany, but economists say the bloc is
almost certainly heading for a recession. 	
 "I still think the ECB has to do something and print money,
but they don't seem to be of a mindset to address that,"
Williams said. 	
 	

 TECHNICAL SUPPORT	
 The pan-European index is down 14 percent in 2011,
but may find some support at around 950, its 50-day moving
average.	
 Strategists at UBS say European stock markets could rise 8
percent between now and the year-end, and urge investors to
focus on sectors that are not too exposed to the euro zone, such
as energy and miners.	
 They said the euro zone debt crisis was a key risk and has
been a driver of European price-earnings multiples.	
 "The good news is that the European stock market is not the
European economy: just less than half, 44 percent, of revenues
come from outside of Europe and the UK, where economies are
growing faster," UBS said in a note.	
 (Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)	
 	
 	

   
 	

 	
