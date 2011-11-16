Europe shares rise on ECB bond buy, Italy's new gov't

* FTSEurofirst 300 halts a two-day fall
* Italian stocks rebound, yields tighten ahead of cabinet
appointment
By Dominic Lau
LONDON, Nov 16 European shares recovered
on Wednesday after a two-day drop, with Italian stocks
outperforming ahead of Rome's announcement of a technocrat-led
cabinet and after the European Central Bank was seen buying
Italy's government bonds.
Concerns over the debt problem in Italy, the euro zone's
third largest economy, pushed the country's 10-year bond yields
to above 7 percent on Tuesday, a level which many
deem unsustainable in the long run, and European shares lower.
However, yields on Italian 10-year benchmark government
bonds fell 28.2 basis points to below 7 percent at
6.852 percent, easing some worries for equity investors, after
traders cited the ECB bond buying.
By 0907 GMT, Italy's blue-chip FTSE MIB rose 1.7
percent, with UniCredit up 2.8 percent.
Traders also cited Prime Minister Mario Monti's plans to
unveil his new government, which is seen as an essential step to
tackle the country's debt problem, as reason for the change in
sentiment.
"It is rising on the Monti factor. He will present his
ministers at 11 (1000 GMT). Bonds spreads are all over the place
and volumes are low. (The yield) is still at 6.9 percent. It is
still a bad level," a Milan-based trader said.
The more upbeat mood lifted euro zone bank shares,
which have been battered this year on concerns that the debt
problems would lead to heavy losses for banks and potentially a
banking crisis. The euro zone banking index rose 1.7 percent.
However, sentiment could easily change as policymakers have
not come up with concrete details to contain the crisis, and
there are further signs that the turmoil is seeping into the
real economy.
Highlighting the concerns, the chief executive of Societe
Generale would not rule out a recession in France next
year and said the bank would have to cut hundreds of jobs to
strengthen its balance sheet, according to a union memo.
SocGen shares advanced 2.1 percent and Credit Agricole
rose 1.2 percent, rebounding from the previous
session's losses on fears that France, the euro zone's
second-largest economy, could be dragged into the debt crisis.
France's CAC 40 put on 1 percent, while the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.5 percent at
975.28 points and the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index,
which moves inversely to price, fell 3.4 percent to a one-week
low.
"This market is not about macro or micro data, it's all
about sovereign bond yields. The apostles of the value style (of
investing) have been saying for 18 months: 'stocks are cheap'.
They look cheap indeed, but the focus is elsewhere," said
Bertrand Lamielle, head of asset management at Paris-based
B*Capital.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris and Nigel
Tutt in Milan; Editing by David Holmes)