European shares slip as bond yields surge again

By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Nov 16 European shares slipped on
Wednesday, as investors doubted euro zone governments' ability
to stem the region's debt crisis, and the European Central
Bank's buying of sovereign bonds had only a limited effect on
rising yields.
Equity indexes moved in and out of positive territory
several times, taking their cue from the bond markets. Rising
bond yields have been a major factor in pushing down equity
prices in the last few days.
At 1245 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 968.69
points, extending its decline into a third session. Earlier in
the session it was up more than 1 percent, as high as 981.24.
"The market got a bit ahead of itself on the (ECB) bond
buying ... It's hard to work out what's happening," said Sean
Power, equity analyst at City Index.
The European Central Bank stepped in to stem an accelerating
sell-off of euro zone government bonds on Wednesday, traders
said, after the United States called for more decisive action to
halt a spreading sovereign debt crisis.
Initially, this had the effect of bringing Italian sovereign
bond yields below 7 percent, the level widely regarded as
unsustainable. But by late morning, yields were up at 7.17
percent.
Italy's FTSE MIB was down 0.1 percent, and has lost
more than 24 percent in 2011.
Strategists said political uncertainty as Italy formed a new
government would continue to unnerve investors. Prime Minister
designate Mario Monti unveiled Italy's new government on
Wednesday after an intense two days of consultations aimed at
staving off a major financial crisis, but he may still face an
early election.
"There will be scepticism about his ability to do anything
meaningful about bringing down the debt level," said Ian King,
head of international equities at Legal & General, which has 356
billion pounds ($562 billion) under management.
"With all the uncertainties, equities will find it hard to
make much progress from here."
FRENCH YIELD SPREAD
France's CAC 40 put on 0.2 percent, in a slight
rebound from the previous session's losses. Banking heavyweights
Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rose
0.8 and 0.6 percent.
Investors remain worried that France, the euro zone's
second-largest economy, could be dragged into the debt crisis,
as some of its banks are heavily exposed to euro zone sovereign
debt.
The yield spread of 10-year French government bonds over
their German equivalents widened to a euro-era high on
Wednesday.
Highlighting the economic concerns, the chief executive of
Societe Generale would not rule out a recession in France next
year and said the bank would have to cut hundreds of jobs to
strengthen its balance sheet, according to a union memo.
"This market is not about macro or micro data; it's all
about sovereign bond yields. The apostles of the value style (of
investing) have been saying for 18 months: 'stocks are cheap'.
They look cheap indeed, but the focus is elsewhere," said
Bertrand Lamielle, head of asset management at Paris-based
B*Capital.
Among individual shares, French power utility EDF
fell 4.3 percent on news the Socialist party and the Green party
had reached a deal for the presidential election that could lead
to the closure of 24 nuclear reactors by 2015.
Spain's IBEX rose 0.5 percent. The country faces a
major test of confidence in a bond auction on Thursday, as well
as a general election at the weekend.
