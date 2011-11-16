European shares steady on Italian cabinet formation

* FTSEurofirst 300 index ends flat after early losses
* Autos, banks under pressure; healthcare stocks up
* Charts signal key index having downside risk
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 16 European shares closed flat
after early losses on Wednesday as Mario Monti's move to form a
new technocrat government in Italy and a pledge by Greece's LAOS
party to give unconditional support to the new Greek leader
provided some relief to markets.
Shares in companies, which gather strength from economic
prosperity, lost ground, while stocks traditionally seen as
defensive plays, fared better than the broader market.
Auto shares, down 1.4 percent, featured among the
top decliners on worries a slower economic growth in Europe
would hit demand for vehicles. Banks <.SX&P>, down 34 percent
this year following their significant exposure to some
highly-indebted European countries, fell 0.1 percent.
However, defensive healthcare stocks rose 0.3
percent, helping the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares to recover to end flat at 970.60 points after
falling to a low of 963.35 earlier in the session.
The market got some support after Monti, a respected
economics professor and former European commissioner, said he
would take the crucial economy portfolio himself, sending
signals that he meant serious business and was determined to
face a major debt crisis that has threatened to derail a fragile
global economic recovery.
Analysts said equities had more chances of an upward move
than a decline in the coming months as the U.S. economy appeared
to be coming back on track and company earnings had not been as
bad as some people had feared. But in the near term, Europe
would dictate the market's direction, they said.
"Normally you would be a buyer of risk assets, but you are
holding back because Europe is in such a mess. But we sense more
of a risk to the upside than the downside because the world
around us, apart from Europe, is consistently improving," said
Lothar Mentel, chief investment officer at Octopus Investments
that manages nearly $4 billion.
Data showed U.S. industrial output rebounded strongly last
month as factories and mines ramped up production. On the
earnings front, 76 percent of the 456 S&P 500 firms that have
reported third-quarter results either met or exceeded analysts'
expectations. Of the 247 European companies, 51 percent reported
results below forecasts.
"We are 'neutral' weight against the industry and
'underweight' against where we would want to be in the long
term. We have sold long-only equities, but in this environment
there are some good opportunities as some companies are
seriously doing better than others," Mentel said.
BOND YIELDS
The market also got some support after co-ruling far right
LAOS party in Greece, which is sitting on a mountain of debt and
waiting for more bailout funds, said it would give unconditional
support to Prime Minister Lucas Papademos and saw no reason to
hold elections on Feb. 19.
But investors remained jittery as rising bond yields in core
euro zone economies, except Germany, raised concerns that the
debt crisis could spread to even stronger countries and push
Europe back into recession.
Italian 10-year bond yields climbed above 7
percent, widely viewed as unsustainable, while yields on bonds
issued by France, the Netherlands and Austria, which along with
Germany form the core of the euro zone, also rose despite the
European Central Bank's intervention to calm the market.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50, which
was 0.6 percent higher at 2,267.96 points, moved back up after
testing support at its 50-day moving average near 2,221, which
is also a 50 percent retracement from the September-October
extremes.
"This makes the range 2,200-2,290, formed by Fibonacci
retracements, to be in place in the near term. There are
downside risks given the difficulties in breaking above the
resistance area and the series of the lower lows and lower
highs," Dmytro Bondar, technical analyst at RBS, said.
Charts suggested the 2,221 level was an important pivot
point. If the price broke below the 50-day moving average in the
coming sessions, the next major support levels will be at 2,153
and 2,070 -- the 61.8 percent and 74.6 percent Fibonacci
retracements respectively from the Sept-Oct moves.
Among individual shares, French power utility EDF
fell 4.4 percent on news the Socialist party and the Green party
had reached a deal for the presidential election that could lead
to the closure of 24 nuclear reactors by 2015.
German chipmaker Infineon fell 3 percent after
saying full-year revenue would likely fall, hit by a slowing
economy and growing caution among customers in industrial and
chip card markets.
(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
