European shares slip as bond yields rise

* FTSEurofirst falls 1.1 pct
* Spanish bond yields hit record high in auction
* Banks fall, down 35 pct in 2011
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Nov 17 European shares fell on
Thursday, as rising euro zone sovereign bond yields intensified
investors' worries that the currency bloc's debt crisis would
spread further, and that the region is headed for recession.
Spanish bond yields hit 6.98 percent, their highest level
since 1997, at a 10-year auction. A French bond auction also saw
high yields.
The spread between French 10-year government bonds and their
German equivalents rose to a euro-era high of 200 basis points
on fears that the debt crisis engulfing the euro zone is
spreading to its larger economies.
Italian 10-year bond yields remained above 7
percent, even as the European Central Bank tried to stem the
crisis by buying bonds. Italian bond yields are at the level
reached in Greece, Portugal and Ireland when those countries
needed to be bailed out.
France and Italy, the euro zone's second and third biggest
economies, are considered too big to be bailed out, however.
Stocks fell across the board, with the heavyweight banking
index among the casualties. France's BNP Paribas fell
3.6 percent. The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell 1.6
percent, and has lost more than 35 percent in 2011, as banks
have taken huge writedowns on exposure to euro zone sovereign
debt.
"Bond yields are at unsustainable levels. The ECB's buying
isn't adequate," said Richard Batty, strategist at Standard Life
Investments, part of the Standard Life Group, which administers
196.8 billion pounds of assets.
"Europe has underperformed other equity markets, driven by
the sovereign funding crisis we're seeing in the region despite
the fact that we've been promised a policy response. We could be
entering a recession in the euro zone."
Across Europe, France's CAC40 fell 1.2 percent,
Italy's FTSE MIB fell 1.2 percent, and Spain's IBEX
fell 0.8 percent.
At 0955 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 1.1 percent at 960.26 points.
WALL STREET
The euro zone crisis is having an effect on other markets.
Wall Street fell on Wednesday after Fitch Ratings warned
that it might reduce its "stable" credit rating outlook for U.S.
banks because of contagion from Europe's woes.
Some strategists said European policymakers would need to
make fundamental changes to the nature of the single currency.
"Everyone's looking around saying we should be doing
something, but no one is making any decisions. It can't carry on
like this. But how many weeks have we said that for? Germany
needs to lead the way in a euro core, and then think about how
we handle the periphery," said Justin Urquhart Stewart, director
at Seven Investment Management.
Political uncertainty is also worrying investors.
Governments across Europe are looking to implement austerity
programmes to cut debt levels. But changes of ruling parties
have had the effect of adding to investors' nerves.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti will outlines austerity
measures aimed at restoring confidence in Italy's strained
public finances on Thursday when he goes before the Senate to
seek a vote of confidence in his new government.
