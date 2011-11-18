Europe shares halt slide as euro rises

* FTSEurofirst 300 +0.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 +0.8 pct
* Euro STOXX 50 bounces on strong support level again
* Sharp rise in euro helps reverse losses in equities
* Quant strategies outperform-fund manager
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Nov 18 European stocks inched
higher on Friday, reversing a small portion of the week's losses
and mirroring a rebound in the euro currency, but simmering
fears over the borrowing costs of a number of euro zone
countries kept investors on edge.
Cyclical shares such as heavyweight miners were among the
biggest losers, with Xstrata down 0.4 percent and Anglo
American off 0.3 percent.
At 1249 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 958.88 points in
relatively low volumes, on track to post a loss of 2.6 percent
on the week.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 0.8 percent at 2,259.50 points, after testing its 50-day
moving average, a strong support level from which the index has
bounced over the past two weeks.
Banking stocks gained ground, with UniCredit up
2.6 percent and Credit Agricole up 0.3 percent.
Italian and Spanish government debt yields retreated and
the euro rose as the European Central Bank bought bonds
in the secondary market to ease the tension surrounding the two
countries' debt levels.
But the gains in the euro -- which helped highly correlated
banking shares pare early losses and turn positive -- was mainly
seen as the unwinding of bearish bets on the single currency
ahead of the weekend rather than a return of investor appetite
for risk.
The euro's correlation with euro zone banking index,
which often makes it a gauge of "risk-on/risk-off" trade, has
hit a two-year high, with the 25-day rolling correlation between
the single currency and the index at 0.871.
The recent sharp rise in correlation between the different
asset classes has rattled traditional long-only equity
investors, making it more difficult to beat benchmark indexes
and limiting their risks by betting on uncorrelated assets.
"This market has been hell for stock pickers, with emotions
running high," said Denis Beaudoin, CEO of Paris-based asset
management firm Finaltis.
"Quant models are more resilient in this context, they help
investors navigate through the noise to manage risk and
outperform the indexes. Just look at the quant funds'
performances year-to-date, a lot of them are positive to just
slightly negative while stock indexes are down, sometimes
below 20 percent."
Around Europe, the UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.3
percent, dragged down by miners, Germany's DAX index up
0.6 percent, and France's CAC 40 up 0.2 percent.
So far this year, the FTSE 100 is down around 8 percent, the
DAX is down 16 percent and the CAC 40 is down 21 percent.
After tumbling to a 2-1/2 year low in late September,
European stocks bounced back -- with the Euro STOXX 50 gaining
as much as 30 percent -- but the recovery rally has been stalled
this month by mounting fears over the finances of Greece and
Italy and the risk of contagion to France and Spain.
The market has been marked by high intraday volatility,
which has kept many long-term investors at bay, while short-term
and derivative investors have been thriving.
"'Long-term investment' used to mean 'five years'. It became
'three weeks' in 2010, and now it's 'three days'. No wonder why
passive investors are getting smacked," said David Thebault,
head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.
"The market is becoming completely irrational. France's
credit default swaps are higher than the ones of Indonesia or
the Philippines, and despite the fact that this week's French
bond auction went relatively well," he said.
"The problem is a lot of foreign investors are using the CDS
--a totally illiquid and erratic market -- as a barometre for
investing in euro zone stocks."
Global mutual funds remained net buyers of equities for the
fifth straight week, though overall net inflows reduced
significantly to $944 million for the week of Nov. 10 to 16
after a net injection of $8.1 billion the previous week, Nomura
said in a note.
By region, the United States saw an inflow of $3.2 billion,
down from $7.3 billion the week before, while developed Europe
suffered an outflow of $612 million.
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau in London; graphics by
Scott Barber and Vincent Flasseur in London; EDiting by David
Cowell)
