Europe stocks extend losing run in broad retreat

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.5 pct
* Banking index hits 2-1/2 year low
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Nov 25 European stocks fell early
on Friday, losing ground for the ninth time in 10 sessions and
set to post their biggest weekly loss in two months, dragged by
deepening worries over the health of the global economy and the
euro zone debt crisis.
At 0943 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.4 percent at 896.23 points in
relatively thin volumes. The benchmark index has lost about 13
percent since late October.
Cyclical miners were among the biggest losers, with Xstrata
down 1.2 percent and Antofagasta down 2.8
percent.
"Investors are spooked by the macroeconomic uncertainties.
There's a lack of buyers which is reflected in the anaemic
trading volumes," said Fabrice Couste, head of CMC Markets
France.
"This market is very technical, and quite difficult for the
fund manager who needs to put his money to work. In the short-
and medium-term, the only safe haven left seems to be across the
Atlantic, in the U.S. T-bills, despite the political deadlock on
deficit-reduction measures."
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.6
percent, Germany's DAX index down 0.7 percent, and
France's CAC 40 down 0.5 percent.
Investors were rattled by the lack of consensus between
European leaders on how to fight the spreading debt crisis.
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she
would not soften her opposition to issuing joint euro zone bonds
-- seen by a number of market participants as a solution to the
stop the contagion of the debt crisis.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was down 0.5 percent, at 2,079.01 points, losing ground for the
eighth straight session.
"The Euro STOXX 50 is in a downward trend which is 'wave 3'
of the Elliott wave chart pattern, the most tricky wave to
predict. There have been intraday rebounds but they turned out
to be 'bull traps'," said Alexandre Le Drogoff, technical
analyst at Aurel BGC, in Paris.
"The multiple false starts should lead to capitulation, and
the year lows will be pierced."
The Elliott wave theory is used to spot repetitive patterns
of waves in prices, based on the assumption that the market
moves in a direction in a series of five waves and into the
opposite direction in a series of three waves.
The banking stock index, which has tumbled 24
percent since late October, hit a 2-1/2 year low on Friday, with
Societe Generale down 1.2 percent and Banco Popolare
down 1.5 percent.
The sector, which has a huge exposure to euro zone sovereign
bonds, has been hammered by fears over the finances of Greece,
Italy and Spain and concerns the crisis could spread to France.
The euro currency sank to a seven-week low against
the dollar on Friday and was set to weaken further.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
============================================================
For rolling updates on what is moving European shares
please click on
============================================================
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
STOXX Europe index..................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. CAC-40...............
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary.........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.................
Main currency report:.................................
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)