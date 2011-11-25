Italy leads Europe shares lower after bond auction

* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.1 percent
* Italy underperforms after Italian bond auction
* Technicals "oversold" on FTSEurofirst 300 index
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Nov 25 European shares fell on
Friday amid choppy trade and low volume, and were on track for
the worst weekly loss since September after a disappointing bond
auction in Italy, with Italian stocks bearing the brunt of the
falls.
Technicals, however, kept the broader pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index from falling further as the
Relative Strength Index (RSI) came close to 30 - a momentum
indicator - a reading of 30 or below is considered "oversold",
while 70 and above is "overbought".
Italy's FTSE MIB, down 1.8 percent, was the
underperformer in Europe after the country paid a record 6.5
percent to borrow over six months and yields on two-year Italian
BTP bonds soared to a euro lifetime high.
Italian banks, whose performance is highly correlated to
bond yields due to their exposure to the countries debt,
continued their slide lower after the Italian auction.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena was down 5 percent
to become one of the main fallers in Italy and in Europe after
the auction, while Intesa Sanpaolo was down 2.5 percent
underperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index.
"Italian yields at these levels are not sustainable at these
levels for any length of time," Joe Rundle, head of trading at
ETX Capital, said.
"While there is a lack of action by politicians (Italian)
yields are going to drift higher and we are going to keep seeing
pressure on the equity markets."
He added that the market moves were being determined by
short-term trades rather than long-term positioning and said
even if there were days of gains people would quickly sell into
these unless a solution was found for the region's debt crisis.
"People are looking to make trades on the short side or are
selling into any upside," Rundle said.
The broader pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
fared better to the FTSE MIB and was down 0.1 percent at 890.98
points by 1230 GMT as investors looked past the Italian bond
auction and bought up "oversold" stocks.
"Technically it is clearly oversold and we saw some buyers
coming in around the psychologically important 900 level," Mike
McCudden, head of retail derivatives at Interactive Investor.
Investors came for French insurer AXA which topped
the FTSEurofirst 300 index after Goldman Sachs raised it to
"buy" from "neutral" and added it to its "conviction buy" list.
But volume on the FTSEurofirst 300 index was at 25.6 percent
of its 90-day daily average, with markets only open for a
half-day of trading in the U.S. following the Thanksgiving
holiday.
"With low volumes abounding technical levels don't really
tend to stick and the bears are still clearly in control. Buyer
beware," McCudden said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was trading under its 61.8
percent Fibonacci level at 920.05 points from its September low
to its October high and ETX's Rundle expected the index to
re-test these lows.
The index is on track to record its seventh consecutive day
of losses and make a weekly loss of 5.7 percent - its biggest
weekly loss since September.
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
============================================================
For rolling updates on what is moving European shares
please click on
============================================================
For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
STOXX Europe index..................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. CAC-40...............
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary.........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.................
Main currency report:.................................