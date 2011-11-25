European shares rebound on short-covering

* FTSEurofirst 300 ends 0.9 pct higher

* Investors cover short positions ahead of weekend

* Volumes low as Wall Street closes early

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, Nov 25 European shares snapped a six-day losing streak on Friday as a technical rebound gathered pace in the afternoon session, fuelled by short-covering in low volumes.

The FTSEurofirst 300 ended 0.9 percent higher at 907.92 points in volume just 68.8 percent of the 90-day average, as Wall Street was set for an early close, while the November futures and options expiry added to market volatility.

"A lot of people were taking profit on their short positions in case there is some big news coming out (of the euro zone) over the weekend," Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said.

The index, which had fallen 7.3 percent in the previous six sessions and is down 8.8 percent since the start on the month, had initially turned higher after EU officials said euro zone member states were discussing dropping private sector involvement in the permanent bailout fund.

Several traders said this could mean euro zone banks, which own the bulk of the currency bloc's sovereign debt, could be shielded from taking a haircut on their holdings if a country runs into difficulty after the fund becomes operative in 2013.

Euro zone banks closed 0.9 percent higher, although Italian lenders underperformed following a disappointing auction of Italian paper on Friday morning, which showed the market is far from confident on the country's public finances despite the recent appointment of a technocrat government.

The weak Italian debt auction came after Germany failed on Wednesday to place almost half of the bonds it had put up for sale, sparking fears that Europe's debt crisis was starting to threaten even the continent's largest economy.

"The fact that the Bund auction wasn't good this week is representative of the fact that a number of banks are having to sell safe-heaven positions to fund losses ... on their peripheral bonds," Andy Ash, a trader at Monument Securities, said, adding sentiment on trading floors remained depressed despite today's rebound.

"Everybody is fully determined not to have any position at all: long, short or anything. In my experience I've never known so much determination to do nothing," Ash noted.

CONCERTED RESPONSES

The Euro Stoxx volatility index, a gauge of market expectations that tends to decline when the equity market rises, ended 1.23 percent higher.

Market observers said trading conditions would remain fragile until euro zone leaders come up with a solution to contain the region's debt crisis and stop contagion to core countries.

"The fact that both France and Germany have been drawn into the crisis is necessitating more concerted policy responses,(which) could lead to a fall in risk aversion and push markets up by around 10 percent," Deutsche Bank said in a note.

The bank estimates global equity markets, as measured by the MSCI World Index, are 10 percent cheap on long-term assumptions.

"However, we are living on borrowed time and this potential rally may not be sustained," it added, warning the possibility of a disorderly adjustment in the equity markets is very high and that would result in a 25 percent fall from current levels. (Editing by David Holmes)

