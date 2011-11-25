European shares rebound on short-covering

* FTSEurofirst 300 ends 0.9 pct higher
* Investors cover short positions ahead of weekend
* Volumes low as Wall Street closes early
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Nov 25 European shares snapped a
six-day losing streak on Friday as a technical rebound gathered
pace in the afternoon session, fuelled by short-covering in low
volumes.
The FTSEurofirst 300 ended 0.9 percent higher at 907.92
points in volume just 68.8 percent of the 90-day average, as
Wall Street was set for an early close, while the November
futures and options expiry added to market volatility.
"A lot of people were taking profit on their short positions
in case there is some big news coming out (of the euro zone)
over the weekend," Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital,
said.
The index, which had fallen 7.3 percent in the previous six
sessions and is down 8.8 percent since the start on the month,
had initially turned higher after EU officials said euro zone
member states were discussing dropping private sector
involvement in the permanent bailout fund.
Several traders said this could mean euro zone banks, which
own the bulk of the currency bloc's sovereign debt, could be
shielded from taking a haircut on their holdings if a country
runs into difficulty after the fund becomes operative in 2013.
Euro zone banks closed 0.9 percent higher, although
Italian lenders underperformed following a disappointing auction
of Italian paper on Friday morning, which showed the market is
far from confident on the country's public finances despite the
recent appointment of a technocrat government.
The weak Italian debt auction came after Germany failed on
Wednesday to place almost half of the bonds it had put up for
sale, sparking fears that Europe's debt crisis was starting to
threaten even the continent's largest economy.
"The fact that the Bund auction wasn't good this week is
representative of the fact that a number of banks are having to
sell safe-heaven positions to fund losses ... on their
peripheral bonds," Andy Ash, a trader at Monument Securities,
said, adding sentiment on trading floors remained depressed
despite today's rebound.
"Everybody is fully determined not to have any position at
all: long, short or anything. In my experience I've never known
so much determination to do nothing," Ash noted.
CONCERTED RESPONSES
The Euro Stoxx volatility index, a gauge of market
expectations that tends to decline when the equity market rises,
ended 1.23 percent higher.
Market observers said trading conditions would remain
fragile until euro zone leaders come up with a solution to
contain the region's debt crisis and stop contagion to core
countries.
"The fact that both France and Germany have been drawn into
the crisis is necessitating more concerted policy
responses,(which) could lead to a fall in risk aversion and push
markets up by around 10 percent," Deutsche Bank said in a note.
The bank estimates global equity markets, as measured by the
MSCI World Index, are 10 percent cheap on long-term
assumptions.
"However, we are living on borrowed time and this potential
rally may not be sustained," it added, warning the possibility
of a disorderly adjustment in the equity markets is very high
and that would result in a 25 percent fall from current levels.
(Editing by David Holmes)
