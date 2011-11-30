European shares gain for 4th day; miners rise

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.7 pct, 4th day of gains
* Miners lead turnaround after China bank move
* Trading volumes remain low
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Nov 30 European shares extended a
rally into a fourth session on Wednesday, with miners reversing
earlier losses after resource-hungry China cut the reserve
requirement for banks to ease credit strains and bolster its
economy.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index was up
nearly 2 percent by midday, having earlier been in negative
territory.
China's central bank cut the reserve requirement ratio for
its banks by 50 basis points on Wednesday, the first reduction
in nearly three years.
China, the world's second-largest economy, is the top global
metals user and the cut is seen as positive for demand there.
"The move was enough to sharply increase short-term demand
(for) mining stocks," said Joshua Raymond, chief market
Strategist at City Index.
But it also gave a fillip to the wider market, which had
earlier focused on Standard & Poor's downgrading of several
banks and had given only a lukewarm response to the latest
efforts to resolve the euro zone debt crisis.
At 1227 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.7 percent at 954.44, having been as low
as 936.66. The gains in recent days have helped cut the index's
losses for November, which look set to come in at 4.2 percent.
It also rose above its 50-day moving average, a positive signal
for equities.
Euro zone ministers agreed to boost their rescue fund late
on Tuesday, but couldn't say by how much, and may turn to the
International Monetary Fund for additional help.
"It's not a resolution of the issue by any stretch of the
imagination. The way we stand is just we're just waiting for the
9th (an EU summit on Dec. 9)," said Ian King head of
international equities at Legal & General, which has 356 billion
pounds ($555 billion) under management.
He warned of increasing volatility, and that there still
wasn't much conviction behind the rally.
"Volumes are shocking. We can expect more volatility in the
coming days and weeks. But if the summit comes up with something
more meaningful than we've has thus far, I think people would
take that relatively positively."
He also pointed to high sovereign bond yields as a reason
for caution. The 10-year Italian bond yields
remained well above 7 percent, higher than the levels at which
Greece, Ireland and Portugal were forced to apply for EU/IMF
bailouts. Higher bond yields have been a major factor in pulling
equities lower in November.
BANKS GAIN
The heavyweight banking sector had also moved out of
negative territory by midday, shrugging off the ratings agency
downgrade.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index rose 1 percent.
percent. Lloyds was up 4.4 percent, having fallen
earlier.
S&P cut its credit ratings by one notch on 15 major banks,
including Lloyds, as the result of a sweeping overhaul of its
ratings criteria. The move could increase already-soaring
funding costs for a number of banks.