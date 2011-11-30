RPT-European shares surge on central banks liquidity move

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 3 pct on central banks' action
* Miners gain 5.2 percent, banks up 4.4 percent
LONDON, Nov 30 European shares surged on
Wednesday afternoon after central banks from the world's leading
developed economies announced steps to inject liquidity into the
global financial system.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the
central banks of Britain, Canada, Japan and Switzerland said
they had agreed to lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines
by 50 basis points from Dec. 5, as well as take other measures.
"It gives an indication that monetary authorities are
prepared to do what is required to stop a freeze up in the
funding markets," said Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC
Market.
"But, basically all they are doing here is QE (quantitative
easing) on steroids. It does not deal with the underlying
issues," he said.
The coordinated action provided extra impetus to an equity
market already trading significantly higher following China's
move earlier in the day to cut the reserve requirement for
banks, the first reduction in nearly three years, to ease credit
strains and bolster its economy.
At 1331 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 3 percent at 976.94 points. The index has
surged 9.6 percent since hitting a seven-week low on Nov. 25.
Miners were the top gainers, with the sector index
jumping 5.2 percent on hopes of an improvement in demand for raw
materials in China, the world's biggest metals consumer, and in
other parts of the world.
Banking stocks, which have suffered badly this year
following their exposure to highly indebted European countries,
featured among the top gainers, with the sector index
rising more than 4.4 percent.