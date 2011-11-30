RPT-European shares surge on central banks liquidity move

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 3 pct on central banks' action

* Miners gain 5.2 percent, banks up 4.4 percent

LONDON, Nov 30 European shares surged on Wednesday afternoon after central banks from the world's leading developed economies announced steps to inject liquidity into the global financial system.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Britain, Canada, Japan and Switzerland said they had agreed to lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5, as well as take other measures.

"It gives an indication that monetary authorities are prepared to do what is required to stop a freeze up in the funding markets," said Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Market.

"But, basically all they are doing here is QE (quantitative easing) on steroids. It does not deal with the underlying issues," he said.

The coordinated action provided extra impetus to an equity market already trading significantly higher following China's move earlier in the day to cut the reserve requirement for banks, the first reduction in nearly three years, to ease credit strains and bolster its economy.

At 1331 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 3 percent at 976.94 points. The index has surged 9.6 percent since hitting a seven-week low on Nov. 25.

Miners were the top gainers, with the sector index jumping 5.2 percent on hopes of an improvement in demand for raw materials in China, the world's biggest metals consumer, and in other parts of the world.

Banking stocks, which have suffered badly this year following their exposure to highly indebted European countries, featured among the top gainers, with the sector index rising more than 4.4 percent.