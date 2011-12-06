S&P downgrade warning knocks European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.3 pct
* S&P downgrade warning hit stocks
* RWE drops on capital increase
LONDON, Dec 6 European shares fell on
Tuesday, ending a week-long rally, after ratings agency Standard
& Poor's warned it might downgrade top-rated Germany and other
euro zone countries if leaders fail to agree how to solve the
region's debt crisis.
Banks, a focus of the crisis due to their exposure to
sovereign debt, were among the main fallers, with the STOXX
Europe 600 Banks index down 1.1 percent after rising
18.2 percent in the last week on hopes Germany and France were
formulating a solution.
Investor sentiment was hit after S&P said that political as
well as financial solutions needed to be found, halting a
one-week rally in shares.
S&P placed the ratings of 15 euro zone countries on credit
watch negative, including the region's two biggest economies
Germany and France, and said "systemic stresses" are building as
credit conditions tighten in the 17-nation region.
"S&P is just reminding everyone the problems are still there
in the euro zone and it is going to have a real impact on these
countries," Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said.
"It is a reality check, but I do not think all the gains
from last week will be given up as the market could think it
will push the euro zone into action."
By 0957 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was down 0.3 percent at 990.48 points after
gaining 10.4 percent in the past week and hitting a five-week
high on Monday.
On Monday, French president Nicolas Sarkozy and German
chancellor Angela Merkel agreed on a plan which would impose
budget discipline across the euro zone. The plan is to presented
to other member states at a summit on Friday.
Traders said the FTSEurofirst would find support at 983.38
points, its 50 percent Fibonacci Retracement from its July to
September sell-off, while resistance would be met at 1,014.14 -
its 61.8 percent Fibonacci Retracement level from the sell-off.
DRUGMAKERS GAIN
The drugmaking sector featured amongst the top performers as
investors moved out of the cyclical sectors into defensives,
with the STOXX Europe 600 Health Care index up 0.7
percent.
"The S&P move heightens how important the EU summit is and
highlights the consequences if there is no agreement by
policymakers at it," said Joshua Raymond, Chief Market
Strategist, City Index.
"Investors are on edge, we are seeing some diversification
away from the riskier sectors to the more defensive like
drugmakers."
The utility sector traditionally also seen as defensive,
however, was also amongst the heaviest fallers, and was a
reminder that safe-haven stocks are not always immune in a
downturn.
The worst performer on the FTSEurofirst was RWE
down 11 percent after the German utility group said it is
selling shares equivalent to 15 percent of its outstanding stock
to boost its balance sheet.
"We would stay sidelined," Sebastian Zank, analyst at Silvia
Quandt Research, said. "Investors would not like the idea of the
significant dilution and the uncertain outlook on the company's
dividend payments in 2013," he added.