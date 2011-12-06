European shares steady on summit optimism

* FTSEurofirst 300 index flat
* S&P downgrade warning affects sentiment
* RWE falls on capital increase, Metro hit by profit warning
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Dec 6 European shares were flat on
Tuesday as strategists said they were optimistic policymakers
would make progress on a solution for the region's debt crisis,
though Standard & Poor's warned it might downgrade top-rated
Germany and other euro zone countries.
S&P placed the ratings of 15 euro zone countries on credit
watch negative, including the region's two biggest economies
Germany and France, and said "systemic stresses" are building as
credit conditions tighten in the 17-nation region.
The agency said it would downgrade ratings if no credible
plan for the euro zone debt crisis emerged at an EU summit this
week.
But investors remained optimistic about a solution, after
French president Nicolas Sarkozy and German chancellor Angela
Merkel on Monday outlined a plan on which they had agreed.
"If I were a conspiracy theorist, I'd say S&P are trying to
put pressure on European politicians. I don't think it's
negative at all. I think it's irrelevant. No one's really
seriously saying Germany's going to default on bunds," said
David Coombs, fund manager at Rathbone Brothers, which has 15.2
billion pounds ($23.7 billion) under management.
"The market is taking a pause for breath after the strong
rally last week. We think they (politicians) will finally get
their act together in the next week. And we think the central
bank action (on cheaper dollar funding For European banks last
week) was a bit of a game changer."
At 1212 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was flat at 993.26 points after hitting a
five-week closing high on Monday.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell 0.7
percent, having gained more than 14 percent in the last two
weeks. The banking sector is among those most directly exposed
to the euro zone crisis, with several banks having suffered
large writedowns on euro zone peripheral debt.
The drugmaking sector featured amongst the top performers as
investors moved out of the cyclical sectors into defensives,
with the STOXX Europe 600 Health Care index up 0.9
percent.
"The S&P move heightens how important the EU summit is and
highlights the consequences if there is no agreement by
policymakers at it," said Joshua Raymond, Chief Market
Strategist, City Index.
"Investors are on edge, we are seeing some diversification
away from the riskier sectors to the more defensive like
drugmakers."
RWE, METRO FALL
The utility sector traditionally also seen as defensive, was
however, among the heaviest fallers.
RWE fell 8.5 percent after the German utility
group said it is selling shares equivalent to 15 percent of its
outstanding stock to boost its balance sheet. By midday, trading
volumes were more than triple the 3-day average for an entire
session.
"We would stay sidelined," Sebastian Zank, analyst at Silvia
Quandt Research, said. "Investors would not like the idea of the
significant dilution and the uncertain outlook on the company's
dividend payments in 2013," he added.
Metro, the world's No.4 retailer, fell 10.7
percent after issuing a profit warning that sent shockwaves
through the sector, saying Christmas trading had started slowly
with the euro zone debt crisis undermining consumer confidence.
The STOXX Europe 600 Retail Index fell 1.4
percent.