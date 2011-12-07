European shares at 5-week high on summit optimism

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 1.1 percent
* Banking, mining shares feature as top gainers
* Shares near "overbought" level, but more upside likely
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Dec 7 European shares hit a
five-week high on Wednesday morning on growing optimism European
Union leaders will agree bold measures to resolve the euro zone
debt crisis at a summit this week.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel were due to propose at the summit a plan to impose
mandatory penalties on euro zone states that exceed deficit
targets.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 1.1 percent at 1,000.07 points at 0859 GMT, just below a
peak at 1,002.20, the highest since late October. The index fell
0.4 percent in light trading on Tuesday and is down 11 percent
this year.
"Investors are pinning a lot on this summit," Hargreaves
Lansdown equity analyst Keith Bowman said.
"Those hopes that Europe will be able to piece a deal
together are still growing. They will be doing their best to try
and avoid individual referendums across the zone, but that
possibility remains and could provide some hurdles ... but there
is room for further upside if we were to see some reasonably
concrete action."
Banks, many of which have a significant exposure to
peripheral euro zone debt and have suffered badly this year,
were the top gainers. The sector index was 1.8 percent
higher, while KBC Groep rose 7.1 percent.
The chief economist at a large fund company in Germany said
the chance of a massive disappointment at the summit were
limited and an agreement to help resolve the debt crisis could
see a 10 percent rise in European stocks by the end of the year.
Investors willing to take risk and have a medium to
longer-term time horizon, should invest in equities, especially
in financials as the sector has the biggest potential to gain in
the event of steps towards resolving the debt crisis, he said.
The banking sector has fallen more than 30 percent this year
to be the worst-performing sector in Europe.
TECHNICALS
0n the technical front, the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX
50 index rose 1.6 percent to 2,393.5. Although the
index looked relatively "overbought", it continued to display
strong upside momentum, analysts said.
Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, noted
the index had retraced about 50 percent of the decline that
began in early July.
"If no resistance is encountered here, which is looking
quite possible, we should expect to see a continuation of the
rally up to the intermediate highs that were posted in late
October, in the 2,476-2,506 region. If investors see a positive
outcome from the EU summit there is clearly scope for further
upside in this market."
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said he had a lot
of confidence in efforts by France and Germany to ramp up euro
zone fiscal governance with proposed EU treaty changes they will
put the to the bloc's leaders this week.
Mining shares were also in demand on hopes progress towards
solving the euro zone's debt crisis would improve economic
conditions in the region and boost demand for base metals, which
rose 0.5-1.3 percent.