European shares continue good run ahead of summit

* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.4 percent

* Miners among biggest gainers

* More upside likely - technical analysts

By Harro Ten Wolde

FRANKFURT, Dec 7 European shares were higher early Wednesday afternoon, having trimmed opening gains as caution returned to the market ahead of a meeting of European leaders later this week, a summit seen as a last chance to solve the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent at 993.24 points at 1237 GMT, after hitting 1,002.20, its highest level since late October.

"The EU summit and the ECB meeting will remain the dominating topics during the next days. With some crucial decisions ahead, investors might prefer a wait-and-see attitude," said Michael Koehler, credit strategist at Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg.

Banks, many of which have a significant exposure to peripheral euro zone debt and have suffered badly this year, were up. The sector index gained 0.5 percent, while Austria's Raiffeisen banking group rose 5.5 percent and Belgian group KBC added 4.5 percent.

The banking sector has fallen more than 30 percent this year to be the worst-performing sector in Europe.

Two days before the EU summit, new ideas surfaced about how to boost the bloc's crisis capabilities. Detail of Franco-German reform proposals was due to be presented on Wednesday in a letter to European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, who will chair a meeting of 27 EU leaders on Friday.

Germany tried to manage expectations. "My pessimism stems from the overall picture that I see at this point in which institutions and member states will have to move on many points to make possible the new treaty rules that we are aiming for," said a German official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Mining shares were also in demand on hopes progress towards solving the euro zone's debt crisis would improve economic conditions in the region and boost demand for base metals.

The STOXX Europe 600 Basis Materials index was up 1.4 percent, led by miner Randgold Resources, up 3.5 percent, and Kazakhmys, 2.9 percent higher.

German retailer Metro, down 2.9 percent, was one of the top decliners after a string of downgrades the day after its profit warning. Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan Cazenove cut their recommendations on the stock on Wednesday.

PRO-CYCLICAL BUY SIGNALS ARISE

Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index was up 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX index added 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 was up 0.8 percent. Trading volumes remained thin at around 30 percent of 90-day averages.

The German blue chip index may move within a 6,017-6,170 range, technical analysts at RBS said. "Above the 6,200 points mark pro-cyclical buy signals arise, targeting the 6,430 line," they said.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.6 percent to 2,370.61. Although the index looked relatively "overbought", it continued to display strong upside momentum, analysts said.

Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, noted the index had retraced about 50 percent of the decline that began in early July.

"If no resistance is encountered here, which is looking quite possible, we should expect to see a continuation of the rally up to the intermediate highs that were posted in late October, in the 2,476-2,506 region. If investors see a positive outcome from the EU summit there is clearly scope for further upside in this market."