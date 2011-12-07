European shares slip on EU debt summit doubts

* FTSEurofirst 300 closes 0.1 percent lower
* Rally in run-up to summit peters out
* Technical indicators remain bullish
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Dec 7 European shares fell
slightly on Wednesday, as doubts emerged about whether an EU
summit this week would result in a comprehensive deal to help
resolve the region's debt crisis.
Strategists said a recent strong run had seen much optimism
priced in about the prospects of a solution.
A senior German official gave a downbeat assessment of
prospects for an agreement, in an apparent effort to jolt
partners into accepting Berlin's terms and restrictions,
although the French finance minister was more
optimistic.
"If they (European leaders) just say we're going to have
some budget limits, but no one is going to enforce them, the
market is going to react to that negatively," said Bob Parker,
senior adviser at Credit Suisse.
"We've had a very strong rally. Markets are pricing in a lot
of good news."
But he said the summit could yet provide upside. "If the
European Central Bank expands its balance sheet then that's a
positive."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
fell 0.1 percent to close at 988.59 points, after earlier
hitting 1,002.20, its highest level since late October. This
followed a surge of 8.5 percent last week, but the index is down
11.9 percent in 2011.
Stocks fell in most sectors, with financials among the
biggest losers. Dutch insurer and banking group ING
fell 4.7 percent after saying it would take a charge of up to
1.1 billion euros ($1.47 billion) on a U.S. insurance portfolio.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell 0.5
percent, and is down more than 30 percent in 2011, with banks
most exposed to the euro zone crisis and having suffered
writedowns on exposure to Greek and other debt.
Italian banks Intesa SanPaolo and UniCredit
fell 2.8 and 2.4 percent respectively.
Strategists pointed to the correlation between Italian bond
yields and equities. Doubts about the summit's success saw the
yield on benchmark 10-year Italian government bonds climb above
6 percent on Wednesday. High bond yields were a major factor in
pulling down European equities in the first half of November.
Trading volumes picked up from recent lows, but were still
nearly 8 percent below the 90-day average for the pan-European
index.
"The EU summit and the ECB meeting will remain the
dominating topics during the next days. With some crucial
decisions ahead, investors might prefer a wait-and-see
attitude," said Michael Koehler, credit strategist at Landesbank
Baden-Wuerttemberg.
TECHNICALS UPBEAT
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.5 percent to 2,344.92. But although the index looked has
been relatively "overbought", it continued to display strong
upside momentum, analysts said.
Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, noted
the index had retraced about 50 percent of the decline that
began in early July.
"If no resistance is encountered here, which is looking
quite possible, we should expect to see a continuation of the
rally up to the intermediate highs that were posted in late
October, in the 2,476-2,506 region. If investors see a positive
outcome from the EU summit there is clearly scope for further
upside in this market."
Parker said that further downside for equities would be
limited by low valuations, and the amount of investor and
corporate cash sitting on the sidelines.
But he did not forecast a rally and said he favoured high-
dividend, large cap global corporates.
Equity valuations on Thomson Reuters Datastream showed the
STOXX Europe 600 carrying a one-year forward
price-to-earnings of 9.2 against a 10-year average of more than
13.