REFILE-European shares rise on rate cut and summit hopes

* FTSEurofirst 300 rises 0.4 pct
* Investors await ECB rate decision, EU summit
* Tesco down as UK sales fall
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Dec 8 European shares rose in
early trade on Thursday as investors bet on a rate cut from the
European Central Bank and a bold plan from an EU summit to help
resolve the euro zone debt crisis.
At 0924 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 992.33 points, near its
highest in more than five weeks.
Optimism that policymakers would successfully address the
euro zone debt crisis, and last week's announcement that
coordinated central banks action would provide cheaper dollar
funding for European banks, has helped boost investor
confidence.
Stocks rose across the board, with the heavyweight banking
sector among the biggest gainers. The STOXX Europe 600 Banking
Index rose 0.6 percent, and has risen more than 13
percent in just over two weeks, on hopes the euro zone crisis
will be resolved. But the index is down more than 30 percent in
2011, with banks having suffered writedowns on sovereign debt in
the region.
Banks will be in the spotlight as the European Banking
Authority will indicate how much extra capital the region's
banks will need to cope with the debt crisis, a key part of its
plan to revive confidence in the bruised sector. EBA said
details of the bank recapitalisation needs will be released at
1700 GMT.
The European Central Bank is expected to cut rates to 1
percent and unveil a new package of bank aid on Thursday, with
markets also watching for any hint it will intensify its bond
buying support. The ECB decision is expected at 1245 GMT.
France and Germany are to sound out European leaders about
their plan to defuse the euro zone's debt crisis, eager to rally
support before a high-stakes EU summit. The plans include
tougher budget discipline.
"There's anticipation of something solid, good news. You
don't want to be short in case France and Germany put something
significant together," said Yusuf Heusen, sales trader at IG
Index.
Miners also gained, with prices for copper and other metals
having gained in recent days, partly on optimism about the
summit. The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index rose
0.7 percent.
Antofagasta and Kazakhmys rose 1.3 and 1.7
percent respectively, as Nomura upgraded its ratings for both
in a review of the copper sector.
QUANTITATIVE EASING
Strategists said the market was also pricing in the ECB
starting quantitative easing.
Jeremy Batstone-Carr, strategist at Charles Stanley, said
the market could fall 6 percent if the ECB did not indicate it
would print money and only "vague platitudes" emerged from the
summit.
"I can't see where a continuation of this rally is going to
come from," he said.
Among individual companies, Tesco, the world's No.
3 retailer, fell 1 percent after posting a drop in underlying
British sales for the fourth quarter in a row, overshadowing a
more solid performance in its overseas markets.
At 1200 GMT, investors will also look at the Bank of
England's announcement, but it looks set to leave monetary
policy unchanged. Interest rates have been at a record low of
0.5 percent for nearly three years.