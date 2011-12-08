European shares fall on Draghi comments

* FTSEurofirst 300 index fall 0.6 pct in choppy trade
* ECB cuts interest rate, BoE holds rates
* Auto shares among top decliners
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Dec 8 European shares fell in a
choppy afternoon session on Thursday, erasing earlier strong
gains, with traders saying the market came under pressure after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi cautioned on the
region's economic outlook.
Draghi said at a news conference after the ECB cut rates by
a quarter of a point that intensified financial market tensions
were continuing to dampen economic activity in the euro area and
the outlook remained subject to high uncertainty and substantial
downside risks.
At 1440 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
European shares was down 0.4 percent at 985.00 points after
trading in a wide range of 980.63-998.75 points and moving in
and out of positive territory several times during the day.
Sectors linked to economic growth were among the worst
performers, with automobile shares down 2.4 percent and
construction and materials down 1.7 percent. Banks
fell 0.9 percent.
"The ECB has disappointed -- as talking down the likelihood
of growth in the euro zone offsets any benefit that we may see
from the European Central Bank," said Manoj Ladwa, senior trader
at ETX Capital.
"The EU summit could now disappoint, it is going to be
difficult to get the 17 nations to agree on something and with
growth anaemic at best in 2012, there is more downside to come."
Investors were cautious ahead of the crucial EU crisis
summit this week that is expected to agree on bold measures to
resolve the euro zone debt crisis. Analysts said the market
could gain around 5 percent on such an outcome from the summit.
Yet deteriorating macroeconomic conditions in Europe and
their impact on company earnings may weigh on equities in the
new year, unless European policymakers take urgent measures to
boost confidence and bring the region's economic recovery back
on track, they added.
France and Germany sought to lobby for their plan to amend
the European Union treaty to toughen budget discipline, which
they want to have ready by March.
Not all euro zone countries are comfortable with all the
French and German proposals, with Finland opposed to their call
for majority votes on major policy decisions.
Citigroup said the summit was unlikely to solve the crisis
by itself, but may be a part of the solution. There is ample
scope for re-widening as the market gets ahead of itself and as
each bubble of optimism is pricked by reality.