European shares choppy, EU fails to inspire

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct
* EU debt crisis summit announcements fail to inspire
investors
* GlaxoSmithKline falls after clinical test of drug
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Dec 9 European shares were little
changed in choppy trade on Friday, as regional leaders agreed to
work towards a new "fiscal compact" but made little firm
progress in their efforts to stem the euro zone debt crisis at a
crucial summit.
At 1025 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 975.73 points. The index
is down 13.2 percent in 2011, even after rising 8.5 percent last
week on hopes the summit would find solutions.
EU leaders agreed stricter budget rules for the euro zone,
but failed to secure changes to the EU treaty among all 27
member states, meaning a deal will instead have to involve just
euro zone states and any others that want to join.
"It doesn't actually take us much further. I'm not sure
we've made much progress in terms of the underlying issues,"
said Justin Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven Investment
Management. "If you've made some profit on equities, it may be
time to realise that profit."
Banks, like other sectors, moved in and out of positive
territory. The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index rose 0.1
percent, but is down 32.7 percent in 2011.
The sector largely shrugged off an announcement by Europe's
banking watchdog that Europe's banks must find 114.7 billion
euros of extra capital, more than predicted two months ago, to
make them strong enough to withstand the euro zone debt crisis
and restore investor confidence.
Richard Batty, strategist at Standard Life Investments, part
of the Standard Life Group, which administers 196.8 billion
pounds of assets, noted the European Central Bank's "change of
tack when it came to liquidity provisions for the banks".
He said: "Banks can tap the ECB for cheap funding, which is
helpful."
He said this contrasted with the ECB's stance on sovereign
debt. "The ECB is not really going to aggressively increase
their support from the sovereigns, which investors had been
looking for the ECB to do."
However, traders pointed to some bond buying by the ECB on
Friday morning, which helped shorter-dated Italian government
bond yields fall from earlier highs.
SUMMIT NEWS
The EU summit concludes on Friday and some strategists said
more detail would have to come out before it was clear how
helpful it would be for investor sentiment.
"Certainly some positive things have come out of the summit.
The 17 single currency nations have come together and agreed
some key terms for a new treaty to form a fiscal union. If these
measures get integrated efficiently and in a credible fashion,
then it would help to prevent the crisis that we have seen today
from happening in the future." said Joshua Raymond, chief market
strategist, City Index.
Among individual companies, GlaxoSmithKline fell 1.2
percent after its Tykerb drug failed to hit its goal in a
clinical trial testing its role in women with early breast
cancer, dimming hopes for its use in this setting.