Greek debt talks setback hits European shares

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Jan 24 European shares fell on Tuesday morning, as worries about a messy Greek default increased after debt talks stumbled again, while weak results from Siemens and KPN also weighed.

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was down 0.7 percent at 1,041.21 points at 0929 GMT, after setting its highest close since early August on Monday.

Investor sentiment fell as euro zone finance ministers rejected private creditors demands for a 4 percent coupon on new, longer-dated bonds expected be issued in exchange for existing Greek holdings.

If a resolution is not reached by March, when Greece must repay 14.5 billion euros ($19 billion)of maturing debt, it could result in a disorderly default with a knock-on effect on the global economy.

Banks, many of which have exposure to euro zone peripheral debt, were the worst performers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index down 1.8 percent on worries about further writedowns for the sector.

The sector rose 2.1 percent on Monday after a report that France and Germany were calling for a relaxation of global bank capital rules to prevent lending being choked off.

"Greek debt payments are looming and the situation needs to be resolved. We are concerned about financials that still need to raise capital," said Andrea Williams, who manages $2.1 billion in assets for Royal London Asset Management.

The FTSEurofirst 14-day relative strength index -- a technical momentum indicator that determines overbought and oversold conditions -- had also neared 70 on Monday. A reading of 70 and over is considered overbought.

The index was trading between support at the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement at 1,021.74 from its February-September sell-off and resistance from the 61.8 percent retracement of the sell-off at 1,061.44.

EARNINGS DISAPPOINT

Company earnings also showed the strain of Europe's debt crisis as slower growth hit spending.

Siemens, a bellwether for Europe's manufacturing industry, fell 3.7 percent to be the worst performer on the German DAX after quarterly results missed forecasts.

Earnings news also took its toll on KPN, which dropped 6.7 percent and was the worst performer in Europe after it cut its core 2012 profit expectations and scrapped its share buyback programme due to its struggling Dutch business.

"With such weak expected free cash flow generation we have to assume that KPN's net debt to EBITDA ratio will increase substantially, and may even breach its 2.5 times upper limit," analysts at Espirito Santo Investment Bank said.

"This would trigger ratings downgrades and would force KPN to reconsider its dividend guidance, which looks overly-optimistic to us in any case," they said, reiterating a "sell" rating on the telecom stock.