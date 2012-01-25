European shares fall on nagging Greek debt fears

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.8 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 1.1 pct
* Indexes' 5-week upward trendline still intact
* P/E ratios at 6-mth highs, but still well below 10-yr
average
* Investors dump telecom gear makers after Ericsson misses
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Jan 25 European stocks were lower
early Wednesday afternoon as investors booked recent profits on
banking stocks, worried that pressure on the European Central
Bank to write down Greek bond holdings could compromise its
ability to buy peripheral debt.
Telecom gear makers also took a beating after Ericsson
missed profit and sales forecasts and said network
operators will likely remain cautious on spending.
Ericsson tumbled 14 percent to a three-year low, while
Alcatel sank 9.3 percent and Nokia fell 3.2
percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.8 percent at 1,036.66 points at 1209 GMT, while the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down
1.1 percent, at 2,405.50.
Euro zone bank shares, among the biggest holders of Greek
debt, dropped following a brisk rebound over the past few weeks.
Societe Generale was down 4.2 percent and Credit
Agricole down 2.8 percent.
Charts showed both the FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX 50
indexes, which have been steadily rising over the past five
weeks, have not broken upward trendlines, signalling this week's
pullback could be short-lived.
"The risk premium on equities was just too high at the end
of last year," said Bill O'Neill, chief investment officer
Europe, Middle East and Africa, at Merrill Lynch Wealth
Management, which has $1.5 trillion under management.
"I feel that clawing back some of this high-risk premium is
justified, and given the policy shifts the market is seeing as
well as the resilience in the U.S. economy, investors are
starting to feel a little bit more confortable," he said.
Following a five-week rally, the Euro STOXX 50's 12-month
forward price-to-earnings ratio hit 8.9 this week, a level not
seen in six months, albeit still well below the 10-year average
of 11.8, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
GREECE BACK IN THE SPOTLIGHT
While the price-to-earnings ratio has been recovering, the
index's dividend yield is still a strong 4.4 percent, its
highest level since early 2009 and compared with its 10-year
average of 3.1 percent and a 1.95 percent yield on 10-year
German government bonds.
Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index was down 0.7
percent, Germany's DAX index down 0.6 percent, and
France's CAC 40 down 0.8 percent.
With little sign of resolution to Greece's debt troubles
after talks with bondholders stalled earlier this week,
investors started to book profits on European stocks on Tuesday,
spooked by revived fears of a chaotic default.
International Monetary Fund managing director Christine
Lagarde said Greece's public sector creditors may need to
participate in restructuring its national debt if a haircut
negotiated with private sector bondholders was not enough to
make the debt load on Greece sustainable.
The Financial Times, citing euro zone officials, reported on
Wednesday the IMF has turned up the pressure on European
officials to take on more of the burden of filling a widening
gap in Greece's budget by pressing the ECB to take a hit on its
40 billion euros in Greek bond holdings.
"The solution could come from the ECB, which could accept a
cut," said Franklin Pichard, director at Barclays France. "Last
week, the ECB bought back about 2.2 billion euros of sovereign
debt via its SMP programme. That is well below its ceiling of 20
billion euros."
Later in the session, the focus will turn to the outcome of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, expected to signal an
extended period of interest rates near zero. Given the recent
improvement in the U.S. economy, it could remain tight-lipped
over the prospect for further bond purchases.