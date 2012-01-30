Banks lead European shares down on Greece uncertainty

* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.7 percent
* Banks hit on Greek debt talk uncertainty
* French banks further hit by tax proposals
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Jan 30 European shares were pulled
lower on Monday afternoon by weaker banks hit by concerns that
no solution has yet emerged from talks between Greece and
private bondholders.
French banks suffered more than most after President Nicolas
Sarkozy said a French financial transaction tax would be set at
0.1 percent.
Negotiations between Greece and private bondholders over the
restructuring of 200 billion euros ($263 billion) of Greek debt,
which made progress over the weekend, were not expected to
conclude before an EU summit begins at 1400 GMT.
Investors are hoping for a deal to avoid a messy default by
Greece, which could cause havoc in the financial system and hit
company profits.
"It's one of those days when investors worry again about
whether Greece can be solved and private investors will take the
appropriate haircut," said Richard Batty, strategist at Standard
Life Investments, which has 157 billion pounds ($246 billion).
of assets under management.
"We're pretty cautious on equities."
Banking stocks, many of which have exposure to euro zone
peripheral debt, were the worst performers, with the STOXX
Europe 600 euro zone Banks index down 3 percent.
French banks BNP Paribas, Societe Generale
and Credit Agricole fell between 4.9 and 5.6
percent.
They are among the banks with large holdings of the region's
peripheral debt and were worst hit on worries they could be
forced to make further writedowns if no solution is reached.
BOND AUCTIONS
Other aspects of the euro zone debt crisis continued to
weigh on sentiment.
Italian bond yields showed little major reaction to the
results of its latest bond auction on Monday, continuing to
trade poorly on the day after rising earlier in the session.
The 10-year yield was at 6.2 percent, up 28
basis points on the day, though lower than levels over 7 percent
seen late last year, which were a key factor in pulling down
equity markets at that time.
"Markets are cautious on the newsflow. The bid to cover
ratio was disappointing in Italy, and investors are increasingly
worried about Portugal," said Standard Life's Batty.
Portuguese debt and stocks have fared far worse than other
highly-indebted euro zone given worries it could follow Greece
and need to restructure its borrowings.
European leaders will struggle to reconcile austerity with
growth on Monday at a summit to approve a permanent rescue fund
for the euro zone and put finishing touches to a German-driven
pact for stricter budget discipline.
Batty was sceptical about prospects for the summit.
"The problem with the summits is that they have serially
disappointed over time with no comprehensive road map for
Europe's sovereign debt crisis," he said.
By 1216 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was down 0.7 percent at 1,033.92 points.
The index fell 1.1 percent on Friday when U.S. GDP figures
missed expectations, although they confirmed a continued
recovery in the world's biggest economy.
Growth in areas such as the United States and China has
encouraged investors, and helped to offset the gloom in the euro
zone.
JPMorgan confirmed its bullish stance on risk assets,
arguing upbeat purchasing manager data and monetary support from
global central banks can support the recent rally.
The pan-European index is up more than 21 percent
from the 2011 low it hit in September.
Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, said
the slight downturn had come at an interesting time.
"The index is struggling with resistance in the form of its
long-term downtrend. It is also working to hold on to its
short-term uptrend," he said.
"The latter is implying the possibility of support at around
1040, although 1028 (which was the last area of critical
resistance) is going to be the level to watch."