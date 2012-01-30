Banks push European shares to 2-week closing low

* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes 1 percent lower
* Banking shares among top decliners
* Chart shows key index gets important support
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 30 European shares hit a
two-week closing low in thin trade on Monday as talks about a
Greek debt swap deal stumbled on with no firm conclusion and
U.S. consumer spending data lagged forecasts, dragging down
cyclical stocks across the board.
The widening in the spread between Portuguese and German
10-year yields to euro-era highs, fuelling worries Portugal may
follow Greece in restructuring its debt, also weighed on market
sentiment.
"The promise of concluding Greek talks has not been
delivered and people don't expect too much good news coming out
of the European Union summit because already a lot has been
promised and announced," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research
at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels.
European leaders struggled to reconcile austerity with
growth at the summit.
However, three EU officials told Reuters EU leaders reached
agreement on the introduction of a permanent euro zone bailout
mechanism from July 2012, with a treaty governing the fund to be
signed at a later date.
Gijsels said people were also worried that Portugal may
follow Greece.
Concerns that Portugal may need a second bailout to avoid
chaotic bankruptcy gathered pace as banks raised the cost of
insuring government bonds against default and insisted the money
be paid up front instead of over several years.
Portugal's PSI 20 share index, down 2.5 percent,
underperformed the market.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended down 1 percent at 1,030.43 points, the lowest close since
mid-January, after a six-month high last week. Volumes were 77
percent of its 90-day daily average.
Banks bore the brunt of the sell-off.
The STOXX Europe 600 banking index fell 3.1 percent,
with French banks the worst hit after President Nicolas
Sarkozy's restated plan for a financial transaction tax, with an
August target date, heated up the debate on more stringent
legislation in the country.
The uncertain outlook prompted a downgrade of Societe
Generale and BNP Paribas by Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
Credit Suisse cut European banks to "underweight" and said
the direct earnings impact of the European Central Bank's
late-December splurge of cheap, long-term cash for the banks
appeared to be over-estimated.
Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole
dropped 6.5 to 7.1 percent.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 1.3 percent to 2,404.62 points after a good rally. Charts
showed it faced obstacles at 2,467 - the 61.8 percent
retracement of a fall in August and its 200-day moving average.
The index saw a correction after failing to break the
resistance level, but found support at around 2,393 - the
Nov-Jan trendline and the 50-percent retracement.
"This is a very important support area. If it gets broken,
the index could extend losses to 2,320," said Dmytro Bondar,
technical analyst at RBS.
"If the price sustains above 2,393, which is my bias, a
recovery towards 2,467 will be most likely with higher chances
of breaking above in the next attempt and continuing the uptrend
to the next strong resistance at 2,500."
VOLATILITY INDEX UP
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main
barometer of risk aversion, jumped more than 10 percent,
indicating that appetite for riskier assets such as equities had
declined following uncertainties surrounding the euro zone debt
crisis and disappointing macro-economic picture.
U.S. consumer spending was flat in December, the weakest
reading on spending since June, while France halved its economic
growth forecast for this year to 0.5 percent to take account of
a Europe-wide slowdown.
The Spanish economy contracted in the last quarter of 2011
for the first time in two years.
However, some analysts remained positive. JPMorgan confirmed
its bullish stance on riskier assets, arguing upbeat purchasing
manager data and monetary support from global central banks can
help support the recent rally.
Analysts said the best investment strategy was still to
remain defensive and buy companies in sectors such as healthcare
and utilities. Utility shares underperformed other defensive
sectors last year following concerns about nuclear energy and
government regulation.
The STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare index, up 0.1
percent, outperformed the market. the European food and
beverages index gained 0.2 percent.