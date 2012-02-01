European shares hit six-month high on Greek hopes

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 1.5 percent
* Banks, miners feature among top gainers
* Technical picture improves
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 1 European shares climbed to a
new six-month high on Wednesday, with expectations that a Greek
debt swap deal will be agreed this week boosting banking stocks
and better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data supporting
miners.
A survey showing Germany's manufacturing sector grew in
January also helped sentiment, with focus shifting to U.S. ADP
employment and ISM reports. Investors were positioned for
in-line or slightly better-than-expected numbers, with any poor
numbers having potential to erase recent gains in equities.
Banks, many of which have significant exposure to peripheral
euro zone countries and have taken a hit on their balance sheets
following the long-running euro zone debt crisis, topped the
gainers list on optimism that Greece's talks with private
creditors on the bond swap deal could be concluded this week.
At 1243 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
shares was up 1.5 percent at 1,053.05 points after climbing to
its highest since early August. The STOXX Europe 600 Banking
index rose 3 percent, while the European basic resources
index was up 2 percent, helped by the Chinese data.
"The Chinese figures appear to have been well received and
U.S. employment data remains critical. While recent reports have
raised optimism, the January figures are normally a difficult
read, given the temporary impact which the festive holidays can
have," said Keith Bowman, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"In all, investors continue to hope for the best, although
data from yesterday will have raised investor awareness of
opportunities to take profits."
The Institute for Supply Management's January manufacturing
index, due at 1500 GMT, is expected to have risen to 54.5,
versus a revised 53.1 in December. The U.S. ADP employment
report, due at 1315 GMT, is likely to show 185,000 jobs were
created in January versus 325,000 jobs in the previous month.
The Euro STOXX 50, the euro zone's blue chip
index, rose 1.7 percent to 2,456.95 points.
"The index is supported by its 21-day moving average and is
not particularly overstretched either. The pressure is on the
upside and a close above 2,467 would be a near-term positive
signal," said Phil Roberts, chief European technical strategist
at Barclays Capital.
Charts, however, showed that the index may struggle to break
the 2,600 area -- a 61.8 percent retracement of a major sell-off
from May to September last year.
AMPLE CASH
Didier Duret, chief investment officer of ABN AMRO Private
Banking, which manages about 170 billion euros ($223 billion),
said that the macroeconomic picture was improving and right
steps were being taken to resolve the euro zone debt crisis.
He was positive on the equity market's outlook saying a huge
amount of cash was floating around and investors were looking
for opportunities to invest in quality companies.
ABN AMRO Private Banking has reduced its cash holdings to 24
percent of its portfolio from 28 percent at the start of the
year, while the share of equities have gone up to 28 percent
from 26 percent. It's bonds holdings have fallen to 40 percent
from 42 percent, Duret said.
According to a Citi survey of 115 funds across the globe,
aggressively positioned equity funds outnumbered defensively
placed ones by nearly two to one, and most were upbeat on stock
market prospects for the year ahead.
Chemical shares were also among the top gainers, with the
STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals index rising 2 percent and
BASF gaining 3.1 percent.
Collins Stewart maintained its defensive positioning among
the chemicals stocks and said the speciality chemicals exposure
of the mid-cap UK companies made them special cases, with Yule
Catto offering the greatest potential upside.
Goldman Sachs reiterated its 'Conviction Buys' on Richemont
and Burberry, saying valuations stayed
undemanding for stocks with sector-leading growth and returns.
More store openings were likely this year and that could drive
further growth and margin improvements.
Its 12-month price targets implied a 56 percent upside
potential for Richemont and 64 percent for Burberry. Shares in
the two companies rose 2.8 percent and 3.8 percent respectively.