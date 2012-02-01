European shares rally to 6-mth high on economic data

* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes up 1.9 pct
* Italian banks among top gainers
* Investors position for correction in DAX
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Feb 1 European shares hit a
six-month high on Wednesday as encouraging economic numbers
boosted sentiment, while Italian banks gained after the Italian
Central Bank made it easier for banks to boost their capital
base.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 1.9 percent at 1,057.08 points after climbing to its
highest since early August.
Sentiment was boosted by data showing that the manufacturing
sector in Germany, China and the United States were in better
shape than expected but strategists warned not to read too much
into the data for Europe.
"Keep in mind that we are only in the early stages of
implementation of the austerity measures across Europe, so there
is pain yet to come. As such, we would not be carried away by
these numbers," said Duarte Caldas, market strategist at IG
Market.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking index rose 3.8 percent,
while the European basic resources index was up 3.1
percent, helped by the Chinese data.
Italian banks were among the top gainers after Bank of Italy
allowed more flexibility for banks in buying back subordinated
bonds, making it easier to boost their capital base.
Banco Popolare, Banco Monte dei Paschi die Siena
, BP Milano and BP Emilia won
between 7.8 and 10.9 percent. The shares helped to push Italy's
blue-chip index 2.2 percent higher.
Sentiment in the banking sector was also helped by
successful bond issues by two banks from southern countries.
Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo and Spain's Santander
, tapped the market and raised 1.5 billion euros and 2
billion respectively.
The Euro STOXX 50, the euro zone's blue chip
index, rose 2.2 percent to 2,470.79 points.
Technical analysts said the index is supported by its 21-day
moving average and is not particularly overstretched either. The
pressure is on the upside and its close above 2,467 points was a
near-term positive signal.
Across Europe UK's FTSE 100 index was up 1.9
percent, France's CAC 40 won 2.1 percent and Germany's
DAX was 2.4 percent higher at 6,616.64 points.
Option traders warned that investors have increasingly
placed for a correction on the German stock market. They sold
call options on the DAX, while covering their positions with put
options, betting on lower stock prices.
"Since mid-December, the DAX is up almost 1,000 points,
which many investors think is overdone," said Joachim Radon, a
trader at Europe's largest retail derivatives exchange Euwax.
On the derivatives marketplace Scoach in Frankfurt bought
puts and sold calls on the DAX made up more than 64 percent of
all DAX trading volumes. The DAX turbo put with
strike price and knock-out barrier at 6,925 points from
Citigroup was the most traded product, followed by a DAX put
at 6,000 points from BNP Paribas.