European shares flat as outlooks offset merger

* FTSEurofirst 300 flat
* Miners up on Glencore/Xstrata merger talks
* Unilever, Shell, AstraZeneca fall after results/outlooks
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Feb 2 European shares were flat on
Thursday morning, as gloomy outlook statements from heavyweight
companies such as Unilever and AstraZeneca
offset the benefit of a potential merger of Xstrata and
commodities trader Glencore.
European indexes earlier hit a new six-month high after
Xstrata said it was in talks with Glencore over
an all-share merger of equals, confirming reports of a deal that
could create a combined mining and trading group worth more than
50 billion pounds ($79 billion).
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index rose 1.7
percent, with Xstrata and Glencore up 9.3 and 5.1 percent
respectively.
"(The new merged company) will have such a big position in
the FTSE - there are some funds that will be compelled
to buy in," said Colin McLean, managing director at SVM Asset
Management in Edinburgh.
But Xstrata gave up some more spectacular gains as some
strategists questioned the benefits for the company.
"It's not a great result for Xstrata in that with a merger
of equals they're not getting a bid premium - they'll have to
take Glencore paper," McLean said.
Corporate statements weighed on markets.
Consumer goods heavyweight Unilever fell 3 percent
after it warned of a difficult 2012 due to a tough economic
outlook. It broadly matched 2011 sales forecasts after it hiked
prices and saw strong emerging market growth.
AstraZeneca fell 3.5 percent after saying it is cutting a
further 7,300 jobs and that it expects earnings to fall 14-18
percent this year as patents on key drugs expire and governments
in Europe and the United States squeeze prices.
"It's not just today the defensives (such as food producers
and drugmakers) are falling. From early, quite a few of the
defensives have sold off with sector rotation, and switching
into banks," McLean said, adding that this trend could continue.
He believes European shares could challenge the highs of
last year, with investors prepared to take more risks.
Deutsche Bank, down 2.2 percent, and Shell
down 1.9 percent, were among others to fall after
results.
At 0951 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was flat at 1,057.23 points, after going as high
as 1,061.265.
Shares rose strongly in the previous session, on strong
macroeconomic data from China, the United States and Germany,
and signs a Greek debt swap deal was imminent.
STRONG RUN
The pan-European index is up more than 23 percent
from the 2011 low it hit in September, but down 11 percent from
the February high.
"As long as there's no bad news, no default in any European
countries, markets should keep on trickling upwards," said Mark
Priest, senior trader at ETX Capital.
"We had good numbers out of China, the European crisis seems
to have calmed down a bit and this has added to the confidence
across the bourses. All eyes are still going to be on the (U.S.)
non-farm payrolls (due on Friday)."