European shares led to 6-month high by Xstrata, Glencore

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.2 pct
* Xstrata, Glencore jump on merger talks
* Unilever falls on weak outlook
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Feb 2 European shares hit a fresh
six-month closing high on Thursday, after U.S. weekly jobless
claims showed the market was improving, while Xstrata
and Glencore led the risers on confirmed merger talks.
Gains, however, were capped as the FTSEurofirst 300 index
failed to break a major resistance level as uncertainty
grew about Greek debt swap talks needed to avoid a messy
default, which could create havoc in the financial markets.
In a reminder of the gravity of the situation, U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said Europe's financial crisis
still threatens the U.S. recovery, while head of the euro zone
finance ministers' body Jean-Claude Juncker decribed Greek debt
talks as "ultra-difficult."
Miner Xstrata and commodities trader Glencore took the top
spots, jumping 9.9 percent and 6.9 percent respectively after
confirming merger talks to create a combined group worth more
than 50 billion pounds ($79 billion).
"Xstrata is the big one, it is an encouraging sign to the
market that deals are being made and helping boost ...
confidence and sentiment," said Angus Campbell, head of sales at
Capital Spreads.
Market valuations for the miners looked positive as Glencore
trades on an implied five-year earnings-per-share compound
annual growth rate of 6.3 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine data, while Xstrata is on 1.1 percent.
European shares got some support in a choppy session after
new U.S. unemployment claimants fell more than expected last
week, boosting optimism that U.S. non-farm payroll data on
Friday could also show growth.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed up 0.2 percent at 1,059.45 points after being up as much
as 1,061.25 and as low as 1,054.93.
SHORT LIVED
The index, however, was not able to push past the 61.8
percent Fibonacci retracement of its 2011 February high to
September low at 1,061.59 and traders were expecting investors
to cash in on recent gains.
"The strength in the market is going to be short-lived, on
the whole clients are bearish and only making short-term
positions, we've got to see what happens in Greece as there is
still a possibility of a chaotic default," Campbell said.
Support for the FTSEurofirst 300 index was seen at the 50
percent Fibonacci retracement of the same sell-off at 1,021.7.
UBS also expected the market to struggle, saying in a
research note: "Investors have been net buyers of cyclicals over
defensives for eight out of the last nine weeks, and this switch
is now close to extreme levels.
"In the past, when we have hit this level, the wider equity
market has struggled over the near term -- falling 1 percent on
average over the next two months."
A gloomy outlook took its toll on consumer group Unilever
, which fell 4.4 percent in strong volume, after it said
it would be a difficult year as growth slows in emerging markets
and demand in Europe and North America stays flat.