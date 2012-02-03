European shares hit 6-month highs; jobs data awaited

* FTSEurofirst 300 rises 0.2 percent
* BT up on results
* U.S. labour data awaited
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Feb 3 European share prices edged
up on Friday to hit a new six-month high, helped by encouraging
macroeconomic data in the euro zone and the UK, and as investors
awaited the latest U.S. employment figures, due at 1330 GMT.
At 0958 GMT the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,062.00 points, and had
hit a high of 1,062.88, a level not seen since early August.
The index is up more than 24 percent from the 2011 low it
hit in September.
U.S. employment growth is thought by analysts to have cooled
in January but the jobless rate is seen holding at a near
three-year low, consolidating a recent improvement in the labour
market. Non-farm payrolls rose by an estimated 150,000,
according to a Reuters survey, after jumping by 200,000 in
December.
"The rally's been going for a while, so it's possible we'll
see a sell-off if (the number of additional jobs) misses
expectations, but if it doesn't miss too much, it will be a
muted reaction," said Chris Beauchamp, analyst at IG Index.
"If nothing happens on Greece, that could also push the
market lower."
Investors have been encouraged by upbeat economic growth
data, though it has come mostly from the United States and Asia,
rather than Europe.
However, data on Friday showed that the euro zone's private
sector economy snapped a four-month decline in January and
expanded, albeit very weakly, according to a business survey
that hinted the euro zone may avoid recession.
Britain's dominant services sector expanded at the fastest
pace in 10 months in January.
Investors have become more confident of a debt swap deal
involving Greece and its private sector creditors, and that the
country can avoid a disastrous default.
Banks, many of which have exposure to peripheral euro zone
sovereign debt and have taken hits on their balance sheets
following the long-running euro zone debt crisis, were among the
gainers.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index rose 1.2
percent.
Those rising in the heavyweight sector included BNP Paribas
and Societe Generale, up 3.9 and 1.7 percent
respectively.
"Markets are taking cheer that America is improving.
Companies are strong, but they don't yet have the confidence to
invest," said Justin Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven
Investment Management.
"We've seen a slow recovery in sentiment, but sentiment is
now reaching the stage where they are assuming (euro zone
issues) are being resolved but they're only making some progress
with the symptoms."
BT RISES
Among individual companies, BT rose 3.6 percent as
lower regulatory charges, cost cuts and strong demand for a wide
range of services enabled the telecoms company to post solid
third-quarter core earnings and lift aspects of its forecasts.
But nearly two thirds of the European companies that have
reported quarterly results so far have missed forecasts, a sharp
contrast with companies in the United States, where only
one-third of the firms have disappointed.
So far in the European earnings season, 20 percent of the
STOXX 600 companies have reported results, and 57
percent of them have missed forecasts