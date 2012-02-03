European shares jump after U.S. jobs data

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 1.1 percent
* Auto stocks, banks biggest gainers
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Feb 3 European shares surged past
a resistance level after U.S. non-farm payrolls data beat
expectations, raising optimism that the world's largest economy
was on track for a recovery.
U.S. non-farm payrolls rose at their fastest pace in nine
months and the unemployment rate dropped to a near three-year
low, boosting prospects for stronger economic growth that could
feed through into company earnings.
Cyclical stocks such as autos and banks, which perform well
when economic growth is strong, were the standout gainers with
the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index up 2.1 percent and the
STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index up 1.8
percent.
"The (job data) numbers are phenomenal, you would have
thought December would have been a seasonal blip, but obviously
not," said Manoj Ladwa, senior trader at ETX Capital.
"It shows the world's biggest economy is on track and as a
result of this, we could see consumer spending continuing to
improve and that could mean the prospects for equities improving
as well."
By 1406 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was up 1.1 percent at 1,071.42 points after
being as low as 1,056.55.
In a bullish move, the index broke past its 61.8 percent
Fibonacci retracement level at 1,062.24 points from its February
2011 high to September 2011 low, which had been a major
resistance level.
This could mean the index could push up to 1,113.73, the
level it reached in late July 2011 before it retraced to its
September 2011 low.
Markets had been supported earlier after euro zone private
sector growth expanded in January for the first time since
August, boosting the chance the euro zone may avoid a recession.