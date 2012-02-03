European shares hit 6-mth high ahead of U.S. jobs

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.3 pct
* Risk seen on the downside ahead of U.S. payrolls numbers
* Near 2/3 of European firms have missed forecasts -Starmine
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Feb 3 European stocks were up
around midday on Friday, hitting a six- month high as investors
cheered data that hinted the euro zone may avoid slipping back
into recession, eclipsing a disappointing start to the earnings
season.
However gains were seen to be fragile, as Greece has yet to
agree a debt deal with private creditors to avoid a chaotic
default while U.S. monthly jobs data, due at 1330 GMT, could
trigger profit-taking if the numbers are lower than expected.
"Despite today's gains, our indicators show that doubts
about this rally are rising," said Guillaume Dumans, derivatives
and cross-asset structured products trader at Derivatives
Capital, in Paris.
"We could rise further before the payrolls, say 3,400 points
for the CAC 40, but there's a whole lot of people out
there ready to buy puts right there, so the risk is that we'll
get profit-taking before the close."
At 1220 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,064.53 points, while the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.3
percent at 2,485.49 points.
The two indexes' momentum indicators, such as the relative
strength indexes (RSI), showed the index flirting with
'overbought' territory.
Charts also showed divergence between the indexes and their
RSIs, whose peaks have shown a declining trend over the past few
days while the indexes rallied, a technical sign that the market
is ripe for a pull-back.
According to a Reuters survey, non-farm payrolls are
expected to have risen by an estimated 150,000 last month and
the jobless rate is seen holding steady at 8.5 percent.
"The January employment report is expected to be the
proverbial box of chocolates," Societe Generale CIB economist
Brian Jones said.
"Anticipated seasonal layoffs of couriers and messengers,
combined with continued pink-slipping by cash-strapped states
and municipalities, likely capped the rise of non-farm payrolls
at 110,000, following the 200,000-job jump posted in December,"
he said.
Using their below-consensus forecast as input into their
fair-value models, Societe Generale strategists see the recent
stock rally as "overstretched".
Earlier on Friday, data showed Markit's Eurozone Composite
Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose in January to 50.4 from
48.3 in December, unchanged from a preliminary reading and above
the 50 mark that denotes growth for the first time since August,
hinting the euro zone may avoid recession.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index up 0.5 percent,
Germany's DAX index up 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40
up 0.3 percent.
Miners lost ground, with Rio Tinto down 2.3 percent,
BHP Billiton down 1.9 percent and Kazakhmys down
1.6 percent, cooling off after the previous day's rally sparked
by news of a tie-up between commodities trader Glencore
and mining group Xstrata.
Euro zone banks were among the top gainers, with Societe
Generale up 4 percent and Banco Popolare up
3.7 percent, seen benefiting from the strong liquidity that has
been recently provided by the European Central Bank to ease
tensions surrounding the region's sovereign debt crisis.
The sharp recovery rally in the battered bank sector, which
has seen the STOXX euro zone bank index surging 30
percent in the past 4 weeks, has eclipsed a poor start of the
earnings season in Europe, where nearly two-thirds of companies
that have reported so far have missed forecasts, a sharp
contrast with earnings in the United States, where only
one-third of the companies have disappointed.
So far in the European earnings season, 20 percent of the
STOXX 600 companies have reported results, and 57
percent of them have missed forecasts while 43 percent have met
or beaten forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data
to Thursday.
On Wall Street's S&P 500, half of the companies have
reported results so far and 65 percent have posted in-line or
better-than-expected results, while 35 percent have missed
forecasts.