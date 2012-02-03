U.S. jobs data gives European shares a boost

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 1.6 percent
* U.S. jobs data boosts cyclical stocks
* Greece debt swap deal concerns loom
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Feb 3 European shares made their
highest weekly gain since late December on Friday, surging past
a resistance level, after forecast-beating U.S. jobs data raised
hopes about an economic recovery that could boost company
earnings.
Cyclical auto and bank stocks, whose profits could improve
with stronger economic growth, were the standout gainers, with
the STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index up 2.7
percent and the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index up 2.5
percent.
Investor sentiment improved after U.S. non-farm payrolls
rose at the fastest pace in nine months, while the unemployment
rate dropped to a near three-year low.
"The U.S. economy is moderately recovering," said Richard
Batty, strategist at Standard Life Investments, which has
$248.37 billion of assets under management. "Corporates could be
becoming more confident, we like equities in the United States."
Another standout gainer from the strong U.S. jobs data was
the world's second-largest staffing firm, Randstad, up
5 percent to feature in the top movers list on expectations that
demand would increase.
Markets had been supported earlier after euro zone private
sector growth expanded in January for the first time since
August, boosting the chance the euro zone may avoid a recession.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed up 1.6 percent at 1,076.70 points, staying near
six-months highs, after being as low as 1,056.55 and making its
biggest weekly rise since late December.
Volume was strong at 112.1 percent of its 90-day daily
average.
In a bullish move, the index broke past its 61.8 percent
Fibonacci retracement level at 1,062.24 points from its February
2011 high to September 2011 low, which had been a major
resistance level.
This could mean the index could push up to 1,113.73, the
level it reached in late July 2011 before it retraced to its
September 2011 low.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were up 1.4 percent
at 2,514. Philippe Delabarre, Technical Analyst at Trading
Central, sees "2,525 points as the first target for the futures,
which is the measured move of the oscillation between
yesterday's high & low and 2,585 points as the second target."
"The last target is a former significant threshold from
summer 2010."
GREECE OVERHANG
Greece, however, is likely to cap gains, with uncertainty
surrounding a debt swap deal between the country and its private
creditors needed to avert a messy default which could cause
chaos in the financial markets.
Euro zone finance ministers put off a meeting expected on
Monday to finalise the rescue, although a meeting may be held
later next week.
"We still do not have a clear roadmap for the euro zone debt
crisis and Greece, which will continue to overhang the markets.
We are still neutral to underweight Europe," Batty said.