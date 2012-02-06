Europe shares fall as Greece bailout deadline looms

* FTSEurofirst falls 0.7 pct
* Greece deadline looms
* Airlines fall on flight cancellations
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Feb 6 European shares fell back
from a six-month high on Monday, with investors worried about
whether Greece can avoid a messy default as its politicians
struggle to agree austerity measures needed to secure a bailout
package.
Greece's coalition parties must tell the European Union on
Monday whether they accept the painful terms of a new bailout
deal as EU patience wears thin with political dithering in
Athens over implementing reforms.
At 0927 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.7 percent at 1,069.68 points, after
hitting a six-month high on Friday, when data showed many more
jobs being created in the United States than expected, boosting
optimism about the recovery in the world's biggest economy.
"Uncertainty about Greece is pushing investors to take a bit
of profit," said Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets.
"We've had a really big rally since the beginning of
January. We've seen a big sell-off in the banking sector this
morning, which is not surprising, given French banks' exposure
to Greece."
The STOXX Europe 600 euro zone Banking Index lost 2
percent. French banks BNP Paribas Credit Agricole
and Societe Generale fell between 2.7 and
4.5 percent.
"The euro zone remains a major uncertainty. It has the
potential to unravel everything in the event of a disorderly
default in Greece," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, strategist at
Charles Stanley.
"What hasn't been priced in is a continuation of the crisis
in other countries. Were Spain and Italy to come under further
pressure, there would be scope for the market to weaken quite
significantly."
VALUATIONS
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index is up more than 25
percent from the 2011 low it hit in September, but is still 10
percent down from the February 2011 high.
The surge has pushed up valuations, with the STOXX Europe
600 carrying a forward P/E ratio of 10.2, according to
Thomson Reuters datastream.
But Batstone-Carr said weak earnings might pull down share
prices. "We're seeing multiples (such as P/Es) expanding on the
basis that everything is rosy, but earnings are under pressure
from results season."
Of 275 companies in the STOXX 600 expected to
report fourth-quarter earnings, 22 percent have done so. Of
those, 54 percent have missed forecasts, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine data.
Wall Street has outperformed Europe in the last year, partly
due to stronger economic indicators, such as GDP growth and
labour data. The Dow Jones industrial average is near
a four-year high.
The Standard & Poor's Index looks more expensive than
the European index, trading at around 12.4 times, though U.S.
earnings have come on stronger.
Technically, the FTSEurofirst 300 index may be ripe for a
pull-back, with its 14-day Relative Strength Index having risen
above 69 on Friday. Values of 70 and above are considered to
indicate "overbought' territory by technical analysts.
Among individual companies, Randgold Resources
gained 3 percent, after the miner said 2011 profit was up 259
percent and doubled its dividend.
Airlines saw their stocks fall after they had to cancel
flights. London's Heathrow Airport cut around half of the 1,300
flights scheduled for Sunday after snow and freezing
temperatures hit much of England.
International Airlines Group and Easyjet
fell 3 and 2.7 percent respectively.