European shares edge up ahead of ECB; Daimler rises

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.2 percent

* Daimler rises on earnings, shares up more than 36 pct in 2012

* BOE holds rates, injects more stimulus

By Brian Gorman

LONDON, Feb 9 European shares edged up on Thursday and were near six-month highs with companies such as Daimler rising after results, and investors confident that European Central Bank policy would remain supportive for the region.

Daimler rose 3.6 percent after the carmaker posted forecast-beating fourth quarter net profit and hiked its dividend..

The stock is up more than 36 percent in 2012, part of a pattern of strong performance for cyclical stocks as economic optimism picks up.

"Economic data has certainly taken a turn for the better, there's more confidence in a China soft landing, also better policy making around the world, including the LTROs (Long Term Refinancing Operation) from the ECB," said Daniel McCormack, strategist at Macquarie.

On the downside, Credit Suisse fell 2.7 percent after the Swiss bank posted a surprise fourth-quarter net loss. The bank took almost 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.1 billion) of charges to speed cost cutting and offload risky assets to meet stiffer capital rules.

"The results are hit and miss at the moment. But you haven't had any major disasters - that's a positive, given the valuations," McCormack said.

The STOXX Europe 600 carries a forward P/E ratio of 10.1, Thomson Reuters Datastream shows. This makes it look cheap compared with 12.3 for the S&P, trading at 12.3.

Meanwhile investors waited to see what the European Central Bank would be willing to do to help Greece when it holds its monthly policy meeting on Thursday, with interest rates expected to stay on hold ahead of a major funding operation later this month.

Greek leaders failed on Thursday to agree on reforms and austerity measures, the price of a bailout to avoid a messy default, forcing Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos to go to the country's financial backers with an incomplete deal.

Louise Cooper, markets analyst at BGC Partners, said markets were "in the mood for optimism" despite the lack of progress on on Greece.

"If back at the end of 2011, I had predicted that such little progress would have been made by the 9th February, then markets would have tanked. So why have they not? ...There seems to be a growing belief that Greece has been firewalled, that even if it does default it will be done in a managed way over time, which will not spread contagion," she said.

The Bank of England held its key rate at 0.5 percent, where it has been for three years. It voted to inject another 50 billion pounds into the financial system as part of its efforts to shore up a fragile recovery in the economy, which remains at risk of slipping back into recession.

At 1202 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,073.03 points and is up more than 25 percent from the 2011 low it hit in September.

Banks were among the gainers, with the STOXX Europe 600 euro zone Banking Index up 0.6 percent. The index is up more than 20 percent in 2012, having benefited from the ECB's Long Term Refinancing Operation.

"The next thing to focus on is the second LTROs and we are getting evidence that financials are being able to raise money externally away from the ECB, which is a positive," said Andrea Williams, who manages $2.1 billion in assets for Royal London Asset Management.