Euro zone banks lead European shares lower

* FTSEurofirst falls 0.5 pct

* Euro zone banks slip after a strong run

* Alcatel-Lucent soars after results

By Brian Gorman

LONDON, Feb 10 European shares fell on Friday, dragged lower by banks on concerns about the outcome of the euro zone debt crisis after finance ministers imposed further conditions before approving a rescue package for Greece.

Greek political leaders said they had clinched a deal on economic reforms needed to secure a second EU bailout, but euro zone finance ministers demanded more steps and a parliamentary seal of approval before providing the aid.

"We know they're (Greece) not going to be able to fulfill the expectations and even if they do sign up for it they won't be able to carry it out. It seems inevitable Greece is going to go to a euro lite, or exit the euro altogether," said Justin Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven Investment Management.

At 0915 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,068.09 points.

The STOXX Europe 600 euro zone Banking Index, exposed to the euro zone's sovereign debt, fell 1.1 percent. The index is still up more than 19 percent in 2012.

"As Greece moves towards a final resolution, you'll see some nervousness, I don't think that's necessarily a reason to be selling but you might sit on the sidelines and wait for the next news to come through. Use the volatility," Urquhart Stewart said.

ALCATEL-LUCENT SOARS

Some corporate results helped limit the index's losses.

Telecoms gear maker Alcatel-Lucent soared 17 percent. Within half an hour of the start of trading, volumes had exceeded the 90-day average for an entire session.

The company reported a strong cash position, though it was hit by slower spending by U.S. operators in the fourth quarter, causing its revenue and margins to slip and delaying a long-awaited turnaround.

Barclays, the first of the British banks to report, rose 2.5 percent. Analysts said although profit fell short opf forecasts, it held up well comapred with others in the sector suc as Credit Suisse and UBS.

European earnings have been mixed with regard to expectations. Of the companies in the STOXX 600 that have reported results in the current earnings season, 49 percent have missed forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

The pan-European index is on course to fall 0.8 percent over the week, but is up more than 25 percent from the 2011 low it hit in September, boosted by global growth prospects improving, and stimulus measures.

Investors should continue to buy risk assets on the dips, with equities set to extend their recent rally provided the euro zone situation does not spiral out of control and global economic growth remains on a recovery path, UBS said.

UBS has increased its allocation to energy in its recommended portfolio, with an emphasis on crude oil, as it expects oil prices to rise due to supply constraints and improved macroeconomic conditions.