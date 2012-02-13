REFILE-European low-volume share rally seen fading

* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes up 0.7 percent
* Strong volume in Cable & Wireless Worldwide
* Gains seen limited, investors positioning for falls
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Feb 13 A low-volume rally in
European shares on Monday looked to peter out as traders said
short-sellers were beginning to position for a fall in the
market.
Cable & Wireless Worldwide was the star performer,
jumping 44.5 percent in volume nearly tenfold its 90-day daily
average, after Vodafone Group said it was considering a
bid for the group.
Gains in the broader market, however, were seen as limited
as riots in Athens against the latest Greek austerity measures
cast a shadow over a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on
Wednesday to approve the cuts.
Banks, many of which have exposure to euro zone sovereign
debt, pared earlier session gains, with the STOXX Europe 600
Banks index closing up 0.5 percent after being up more
than 1 percent in the morning.
"Obviously we have seen the market jump up this morning on
Greece, but there is some scepticism," said Joe Rundle, head of
trading at ETX Capital. "Volumes are thin and people are looking
to sell into this rally."
"It is not good for economic confidence when you see riots
and austerity cuts are on the front page. It stops people
spending on the real world and erodes consumer confidence."
Another upcoming concern for investors were bond auctions in
Spain and Italy - countries also engulfed in the region's debt
crisis - due later in the week, which would test investor
appetite for euro zone peripheral debt.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed up 0.7 percent at 1,071.63 points. Volumes were at
only 69.2 percent of the 90-day daily average
Rundle said he did not think the "FTSEurofirst 300 could get
past 1,080", a level it neared last week on euphoria about a
Greek deal, and said "I think it is going to go back down to
about 1,033", a level it hit in late January before the rally
started.
CA Cheuvreux also thought equities were ripe for a
correction following the stellar start to the year, but
recommended to buy on the dips.
"The first significant setback of 2012 is due," says
Christopher Potts, head of economics and strategy at CA
Cheuvreux, who recommends "buying the dip" and upgrades the
banking sector to 'neutral'.
"In current circumstances market correction should not be
more than 5 percent on major indices nor last for more than
about a week."