Europe stocks reverse dip as ZEW beats forecasts

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.4 pct

* German data eclipses Moody's downgrade of 6 countries

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Feb 14 European stocks turned positive around midday on Tuesday after data showed German analyst and investor sentiment rising to a level not seen since last April, eclipsing Moody's downgrade of six euro zone countries.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares, which had lost as much as 0.4 percent in morning trade, was up 0.2 percent at 1,073.85 points at 1135 GMT.

The Mannheim-based ZEW economic think tank's monthly poll of economic sentiment jumped to 5.4 from -21.6 in January, while the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for a rise to -12.0.

"Based on past experience, it is thus a clear signal for an economic turnaround," Commerzbank economist Ralph Solveen said.

"But what will nevertheless be more important for the German economic outlook is whether companies next week will be painting a confident picture of their business or not."

Nearly half of Europe's STOXX 600 companies have reported results so far in the earnings season, and 51 percent have beaten or met forecasts while 49 percent have missed, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream figures.

The earnings season has been much brighter in the United States, where 72 percent of the S&P 500 companies have reported results, with 69 percent of them beating or meeting forecasts and only 32 percent missing.

French cosmetic major L'Oreal, which posted forecast-beating results late on Monday, was up 3.3 percent, while Germany's biggest steelmaker ThyssenKrupp posted a surprise operating loss, sending its shares down 2.6 percent.

Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 up 0.3 percent, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.4 percent.

Gains were capped by renewed worries over the euro zone debt crisis after Moody's downgraded six countries including Spain and Italy and warned it may cut the triple-A ratings of France, Britain and Austria.