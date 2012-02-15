European share gains capped by Greek uncertainty

* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes up 0.6 pct
* Report of Greek bailout delay weighs
* BNP Paribas, Heineken gain after results
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Feb 15 European shares ended off
session highs on Wednesday in thin trade, as investors pared
gains on a report euro zone officials were considering delaying
the second Greek bailout until after the country holds elections
in April.
The market had earlier hit fresh six month highs after the
Greek conservative party gave a commitment letter to the
European Union and IMF on implementing the new austerity
package.
Better-than-expected economic data from Germany and France
had also earlier helped buoy investor sentiment about the euro
zone.
"The market does not like it - if Greece cannot get a
bailout by mid-March it effectively has a messy default," said
Richard Batty, strategist at Standard Life Investments, which
has $248.37 billion of assets under management.
"The country must act now to make the extra spending cuts as
there is a danger of contagion to the rest of the market if a
chaotic default occurs."
However, strong results powered gains by French bank BNP
Paribas and brewer Heineken.
BNP was off earlier session highs following the Greek
report, but forecast-beating figures kept it in the top movers
list, up 4.1 percent.
BNP Paribas has been at the forefront of the region's debt
crisis due to its exposure, falling 36.3 percent last year, but
traders said the results attracted buyers as they showed how the
European Central Bank cheap money programme was helping the
sector.
ING said the "set of results were a positive" and reiterated
its "buy" position on the stock, with a price target on the bank
of 38.5 euros.
Batty said although some fund managers had started to become
positive on banks since the European Central Bank cheap money
program, the return on equity for financials going forward was
likely to be lower as a slow growth environment weighed.
Standard Life Investments is cautious on European equities.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.6 percent at
1,075.75 points in volume 79.2 percent of its 90-day daily
average having been up as much as 1,080.30 after the commitment
letter.
But traders said the market could fall by as much as 10
percent if a Greek chaotic default looked certain.
HEINEKEN STRONG
Heineken hit a six-month high after it reported a
higher-than-expected 2011 net profit in volume four fold its
90-day daily average.
"Based on numbers and outlook elements, we believe that the
price of this neglected stock should rise. We argue that
consensus numbers will need to go up," ING analysts said.
ING has a "buy" recommendation on Heineken, with a target
price of 46.5 euros.