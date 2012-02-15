European shares rise on Greek commitment, BNP rallies

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1 pct
* BNP boosts banks with positive outlook
* EZ data signals recession could be avoided
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Feb 15 European shares rose to
fresh six month-highs on Wednesday after euro zone economic data
and comments from French banking giant BNP Paribas
raised expectations that the region would avoid a recession this
year.
BNP-Paribas, France's largest listed lender, was among top
risers, up 5.9 percent after it reported better than expected
results and Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said he
believed the euro zone debt crisis was stabilising and Europe
would escape recession.
The bank topped the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares, which was up 0.6 percent at 1,076.5 after
briefly extending gains at mid-session when Greece's
conservative party said it had committed in writing to
implementing the new austerity package required by the EU and
IMF to release a rescue package.
"You've still got a lot of funds that are heavily positioned
in defensives and the rotation they're looking to play is
finding opportunities to gradually raise their cyclical
exposure, particularly in financials," said Gary Baker, head of
European equity strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Baker said a continued flow of positive economic data was
crucial to support the recent equity rally, noting euro zone GDP
number published earlier on Wednesday underpinned signs the
worst may be behind us.
Germany and France performed better than forecast in the
fourth quarter of 2011, suggesting the euro zone's two largest
economies may keep the region above water this year and mitigate
the impact on corporate profits of a slowdown in southern
Europe.
"We think that 4Q11 was the low point in the eurozone
business cycle," UniCredit chief euro zone economist, Marco
Valli, said.
"Forward-looking indicators ... show that activity is bound
to stabilise/resume moderate expansion already in 1Q12, also
supported by easing financial market tensions and signs of
recovery in global growth."
Weak demand in Europe in the last three months of last year
has been a recurring feature of the corporate results reporting
season, reflected again by figures from French auto maker PSA
Peugeot Citroen on Wednesday.
PSA, whose shares fell 1.8 percent in high volume, was
struggling to finance an overseas expansion needed to reduce
dependence on its stagnating home region.
Bucking the trend was Heineken, the world's
third-largest brewer, whose European business recovered from a
damp European summer in the fourth quarter of 2011, helping the
group beat expectations with a 9 percent profit increase for the
year.
Shares in the group soared 3.6 percent in a trading volume
more than double that of the 90-day average.