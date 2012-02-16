European shares dented by Greek bailout delays

* FTSE Eurofirst down 0.7 percent
* Banks lead fall
* Risk aversion at one-month highs
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Feb 16 European bourses sold off
on Thursday, with further delays in the bailout deal without
which Greece could face a messy default sending risk aversion to
one-month highs and hitting bank shares.
The decision on the second aid package for Athens - needed
to avoid a messy default with unpredictable consequences for the
rest of Europe - proved elusive on Wednesday night, postponing
the matter until at least Monday.
Euro zone officials are also considering the possibility of
delaying part or all of the cash.
The FTSE Eurofirst 300 index was down 0.7 percent
at 1,068.40 by 0900 GMT, retreating from the previous session's
six-month intra-day highs as investors locked in some of the
profits from a rally which has seen the market jump 17 percent
since late November.
The FTSE 100 and the CAC 40 each lost around
0.7 percent, while the DAX was down 1.3 percent.
Risk aversion as measured by implied volatility on Europe's
top stocks surged 6.6 percent to its highest since
mid-January, while the euro hit three-week lows against
the dollar and government bonds rose.
"It's mostly because of the Greek issue," Francois Duhen,
strategist at CM-CIC Securities in Paris, said. "The stock
exchange rebound was too fast."
He noted that European shares have performed almost
perfectly in tandem with the U.S. stock market, which is
also up 17 percent since late November - suggesting that
investors have not yet priced in a chaotic default for Greece
and thus increasing intraday sensitivity to news on the issue.
"If we price in a bad scenario we could go down 5 percent.
If people wonder whether Greece will stay within Europe, there
will be pressure on the whole of Europe," he said.
Europe's debt crisis is already taking its toll on
companies, with Dutch staffing firm Randstad blaming
it for a net fourth quarter loss. Randstad shares fell 7
percent, topping the FTSE Eurofirst loser board.
Writedowns on Greek sovereign debt hit profits at France's
second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale, sending
its shares 2.9 percent lower.
The banking sector - whose volatile shares have closely
tracked swings in Greek negotiations and risk appetite in recent
days - fell 2.1 percent.
Also weighing on sentiment was weak investment data from
China - a key powerhouse of global growth - and Moody's warning
that it may cut ratings for 17 global and 114 European financial
institutions.
The latest move has also darkened the technical outlook,
with the Euro Stoxx 50 breaking below the first key
support at 2,470. It was last down 1.25 percent at 2,463 points.
"The move lower may still be a correctional move, but it
could also turn out more ugly than just a blip," technical
strategists at SEB said in a note.
"Below a short-term equality point at 2,448 would hint of a
larger correction/trend-shift unfolding and put attention to a
lower November/February parallel, now at 2,419, a reaction low
at 2,397 and then the cloud beneath."
On the flip side, strong results boosted Europe's largest
computer consultancy Capgemini, oil services group
Technip and French car maker Renault.