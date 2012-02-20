Strong miners push European shares to 7-month high

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.7 pct, hits near 7-mth high

* Miners top gainers on China policy move

* JP Morgan picks DAX as preferred index

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Feb 20 European equities reached their highest level in nearly seven months on Monday in response to gains in mining shares on the back of China's action to reignite growth and hopes that Greece is close to securing a second bailout.

The European mining index surged 1.9 percent to top the gainers list after China on Saturday cut the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve. The move by the country, the world's biggest metals consumer, is expected to stimulate its economy that faces a fifth successive quarter of slowing growth.

"China continues to be a big driver behind sentiment and appetite towards risk as the world's second biggest economy remains critical to the future of global growth and expectations," Angus Campbell, head of sales at Capital Spreads, said.

"European indices are also being boosted by the prospect of the Greece bailout finally being rubber stamped today, which was one of the biggest threats to the current rally. With that out of the way, risk loving investors can continue to buy equities and push stocks even higher."

At 0933 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.7 percent at 1,091.25 points after rising to 1,091.81, the highest since early August. Greek shares , up 1.5 percent, outperformed the broader market on expectation of the bailout.

Senior officials from euro zone finance ministries and the European Central Bank held a conference call on Sunday to go over the final details of the 130-billion-euro Greek bailout programme, including a debt sustainability analysis critical to the International Monetary Fund.

"If this doesn't happen, you will get a major shock and might see a correction of as much as 10 percent. At the end of the day, it will be growth that will decide whether Greece is going to be saved or not," said Koen De Leus, strategist at KBC Securities.

"If you want to buy equities now, buy defensives such as telecoms and healthcare. Focus on companies with high dividend yields. If cyclicals fall about 10 percent from here, than that could be a good entry point."

TRADING STRATEGY

However, cyclical sectors such as banks were helped by a broader market rally and on expectations that an improvement in the Greek situation would help their prospects.

The STOXX Europe 600 banking index, which fell 32 percent last year to become the worst performer due to the sector's heavy exposure to peripheral euro zone countries, rose 1.3 percent on Monday.

Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index rose 0.8 percent, while Germany's DAX was up 1 percent.

JP Morgan picked the DAX as its preferred European national index for this year, citing its exposure to growth in emerging markets and expectations of a continued cyclical rebound.

The bank also said short-selling bans on European banks, which had hurt the German index last summer, were being lifted and the index was attractively priced after ceasing to be "a consensus long" by global purchase managers.

JP Morgan preferred Heidelbergcement, Infineon , Volkswagen and Bayer.

Fund manager Sebastien Lemonnier at Tocqueville Finance, which manages $2.2 billion, said well known risks such as Greece remained and they might only be solved in the long term, but consensus appeared to be to become a net equities buyer.

"My portfolio remains a mix of defensive and cyclical sector exposure. More relevant are both solid fundamentals and attractive valuation based on normalised earnings over the cycle," he said.

Lemonnier, who has invested in firms like Nestle, Publicis and BMW, said he found good opportunities in small- and mid-cap companies that were out of favour mostly due to liquidity concerns. He liked companies such as Gategroup for being less cyclical than perceived, and Saft, which has stable earnings.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is up nearly 9 percent this year, recouping most of its losses in 2011. The Index fell 10.7 percent last year.