European shares slip from highs after Greek bailout

* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.1 pct
* Focus turns to longer-term issues for Greece after bailout
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Feb 21 European shares slipped
from near seven-month highs on Tuesday, with strategists saying
the focus would now turn to the bleak outlook for Greece's
economy after the country secured a second bailout and averted a
messy default.
Euro zone finance ministers sealed a 130 billion euro ($172
billion) deal for Greece on Tuesday to avert a chaotic default
in March after persuading private bondholders to take greater
losses and Athens to commit to deep cuts.
"We've dodged the iceberg. We haven't moved out of the ice
field. There are no plans for growth (in Greece)," said Justin
Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven Investment Management.
"Equities will find it difficult to make headway. Until we
can see a path to growth (in Greece), there will be a draining
away of the confidence that was coming back into the market.
People will take a defensive posture in terms of stocks. We'll
see a lot more people just building up cash for the time being."
Urquhart Stewart said he favoured stocks such as food
producers.
At 0935 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,090.12 points, having
hit its highest close since July on Monday.
Energy stocks were among the losers, down 0.6
percent after a strong run. Crude prices remained high,
bolstered by a cut in Iranian oil supply.
Banks, many of which have taken a hit on their balance
sheets due to the long-running euro zone debt crisis, reversed
earlier falls.
Euro zone banks were up 0.3 percent, and have gained
20 percent in 2012.
As well as greater confidence that the euro zone crisis is
being contained, the sector has been boosted by the European
Central Bank's Long-Term Refinancing Operation, providing cheap
funding for banks.
Traders said they expected a pick-up in volumes in the
session, with Wall Street re-opening later after a long weekend.
Manoj Ladwa, senior trader at ETX Capital noted that
equities had had a "fantastic run-up" and said a correction was
likely. But he also pointed to several factors that might limit
the downside for markets.
"We've seen a pick-up in M&A activity. Economic data coming
out of the United States in the past few weeks has been OK, and
there have been good corporate figures," he said.
Technically, the pan-European index remained ripe for a
pullback. Its 14-day Relative Strength Index remained above 70,
considered by technical analysts to indicate "overbought"
territory.
INVESTOR SENTIMENT
Global equity mutual fund investor sentiment continued to
improve in the week to Feb. 17, Nomura quant strategists said in
a note, citing a move upwards in their global composite
indicator to a level that remains "consistent with neutral
sentiment towards global equity markets".
Among individual companies, Belgian discount supermarket
chain Colruyt fell 4.1 percent as analysts at Goldman
Sachs added the shares to their conviction "sell" list.
Goldman Sachs, which previously had a "neutral" rating on the
stock, says that increasing competition in Belgium after the
entrance of Dutch chain Ahold will keep margins low.