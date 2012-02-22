European shares slip on euro zone recession worries

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.6 percent

* Euro zone data fuels recession concerns

* Peugeot rises on JV talks

By Brian Gorman

LONDON, Feb 22 European share prices slipped further from their recent seven-month high as downbeat economic data from the euro zone fuelled worries about recession, and concern continued about Greece even after it secured a bailout.

By 0958 GMT on Wednesday the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.6 percent at 1,079.31 points. Yet the index is up more than 26 percent from a 2011 low, hit in September, and reached its highest since July earlier in the week.

The euro zone's service sector shrank unexpectedly this month, reviving fears that the economy risks sinking into recession, a business survey showed. Markit's Eurozone Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.4 from January's 50.4, missing even the lowest forecast in a Reuters poll.

Strategists said several issues remained unresolved after the Greek bailout deal.

"There are still some big questions: does Greece have enough money even now after the second bailout? Can they generate the growth required?" asked Henk Potts, equity strategist at Barclays Wealth, though he noted other factors would limit the downside for equities.

"In general terms, there has been a more positive feel to markets since the start of the year. The euro zone crisis has been helped by recent measures. The U.S. (economy) is gaining momentum."

Banks, many of which have significant exposure to Greece and other peripheral euro zone countries and have taken a hit on their balance sheets following the long-running euro zone debt crisis, were among the biggets losers.

Euro zone banks fell 1.1 percent, though they are up more than 16 percent in 2012. Greek banks fell 8.3 percent.

Among individual shares, PSA Peugeot Citroen, Europe's no. 2 car maker, soared 11 percent after saying it was in talks over potential cooperations and alliances. Sources with knowledge of the matter said it was in discussions with General Motors. Peugeot shares are still down more than 40 percent on a year ago.

VALUATIONS

"We think this (pan-European) rally is not necessarily over. European valuations continue to discount a lot of negativity," said Guy Foster, head of portfolio strategy at Brewin Dolphin.

"But there will be a lot of focus ... on potential execution risks for the measures that Greece needs to put in place in order to receive the next tranche of the bailout."

According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, Europe's stock valuation levels remain relatively low. The STOXX Europe 600 carries a forward P/E ratio of 10.5, cheaper than Wall Street, where the Standard & Poor's 500 Index is on 12.5 times.

U.S. stocks have outperformed in the last year on better company results and as labour and economic growth data pointed to a stronger economy than Europe. The Dow passed the 13,000 mark on Tuesday for the first time since May 2008.

The technical picture for European equities remained bullish. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50, down 0.7 percent at 2,523.88, "continues to trend higher and, despite the uncertainty in the euro zone, has been displaying decent upside momentum," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley.

"Yesterday's selling-on-the-fact was hardly a surprise but the magnitude of the decline suggests that there still aren't too many natural sellers out there. The short-term uptrend currently implies the possibility of support at around 2,470 and, as long as that holds, further gains look likely. The next upside target is at 2,650 or so."