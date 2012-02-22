Weak euro zone data weighs on European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.8 percent
* Greek index hard hit on growth worries
* Peugeot jumps on GM alliance talks
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Feb 22 European shares fell on
Wednesday for the second consecutive session as euro zone
purchasing managers data suggested the region could tip into
recession and potentially have a knock-on effect to company
profits.
Investor sentiment took a hit after the Markit's Eurozone
Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) missed forecasts,
raising questions about whether Greece can recover from its
economic slump and implement the austerity measures required
under its fresh bailout programme.
"The PMIs suggest there is going to be a slow period of
economic growth, which opens the danger of weak profits," said
Richard Batty, strategist at Standard Life Investments, which
has $248.37 billion of assets under management.
Greece, which received its long-awaited bailout deal early
this week, was also knocked by Fitch downgrading its long-term
ratings following its debt swap plan for private creditors.
The Athens General exchange was the worst performing on the
budget cuts and Fitch downgrade worries, with its main index
falling 5.7 percent in strong volume at 158.3 percent of
its 90-day daily average.
Volume was brisk in Greek banks which were the
hardest hit on the index, falling 12.7 percent, on concerns they
will have to raise more capital than expected after the debt
swap plan is implemented.
EFG Eurobank, Alpha Bank and National
Bank of Greece were the standout losers, down 12.7 to
17.1 percent.
Greek banks have helped boost the Athens General exchange
10.5 percent this year as relief grew that they would escape
nationalisation.
"There is scepticism over Greece and whether they can
deliver the budget cuts, the country has only got through a
short-term funding crisis and this does not solve the longer
term problems. We are underweight European equities," Batty
said.
Banks which have heavy exposure to euro zone sovereign debt
were also among the standout losers in Europe, with Banco
Popular falling 4.1 percent in volume three fold its
90-day daily average.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed down 0.8 percent at 1,077.07 points for the second
day after gaining 1.8 percent last week, although volume was low
at 81.4 percent of its 90-day daily average.
PEUGEOT JUMPS
The most actively traded stock, however, was on the upside.
Peugeot Citroen jumped 11.6 percent in volume
sevenfold its 90-day average after sources said the car maker
was in discussion with General Motors to form a broad
manufacturing alliance.
Traders said short sellers cutting their positions in PSA
were another factor behind the sharp rise.
PSA was the fourth most shorted stock on France's CAC 40
, according to Data Explorers, with nearly 7 percent of
the company's shares out on loan, while buy-and-hold investors
have been favouring rival Renault.
Colin McLean, managing director at SVM Asset Management in
Edinburgh, said he was also investing in stocks which had the
potential for a short-squeeze and had Weir Group in his
portfolio.
"The company has been shorted due to concerns in the U.S.
about the gas price, but we expected this is overdone and Weir
will report better trading," McLean said.
He said buyers would also be encouraged back into the market
by high dividend yields and bullish technical signals, with
major indexes like the German DAX showing a 'golden
cross' when the 50 day moving average crosses its 200 day moving
average.
The signal confirms a shift in mid-term momentum and usually
means gains in the index six months down the road.
"The golden cross points to some momentum for the market and
there are a number of investors still in cash, which we could
see flowing back into the market," McLean said.
He said high dividend stocks would be the best investment
and he had invested in Vodafone which has a dividend
yield of 5.17 percent and BT Group which has a dividend
yield of 3.52 percent.