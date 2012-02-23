European shares lower, charts remain bullish

* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.1 percent
* Commerzbank, Dexia down after earnings
* Charts signal bullish signs
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 23 European equities edged
lower on Thursday on the back of poor earnings from Commerzbank
and Dexia and a gloomy report on the euro
zone economy, though charts showed the weakness could be
short-lived.
Commerzbank slipped 4.7 percent after its fourth-quarter
results were hit by an almost 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion)
writedown related to Greek sovereign debt, while Dexia
fell 4.9 percent after reporting a 2011 net loss of 11.6 billion
euros, hit by its exposure to toxic assets.
At 1235 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
shares were down 0.1 percent at 1,076.07 points after rising to
a high of 1,081.47 earlier in the session. The index, which is
up 7.5 percent this year, hit a seven-month high on Monday.
A report by the European Commission saying the euro zone's
economy was heading into its second recession in just three
years hurt sentiment. Economic output in the 17 nations sharing
the euro will contract 0.3 percent this year, reversing an
earlier forecast of 0.5 percent growth.
"These are small numbers, but they can have a quite large
impact on company margins," said Richard Greenwood, fund
manager, Bedlam Asset Management, which manages $700 million.
"We are pretty agnostic on the short-term move, but see very
strong prospects for equity markets over the next couple of
years. We are positioned in companies with growth prospects,
both through consolidation and restructuring."
Charts showed the FTSEurofirst 300 index was still looking
stable and likely to get support from an upward trend channel
and a 21-day moving average, now at around 1,067 points.
"We don't have major divergence signals. It looks like that
this is a correction within the ongoing upward trend," said Phil
Roberts, chief European technical strategist at Barclays
Capital.
"The broad-based recovery that we have seen so far this year
is quite impressive. After a period of consolidation, we would
be looking for a move towards 1,113 and 1,132 - the highs in
July last year and the next resistance levels."