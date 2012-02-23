European shares edge lower; charts stay bullish

* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.1 percent
* Commerzbank, Dexia down after earnings
* Charts signal bullish signs
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 23 European equities edged
lower on Thursday on the back of poor earnings from Commerzbank
and Dexia and a gloomy report on the euro
zone economy, though charts showed the weakness could be
short-lived.
Commerzbank slipped 4.7 percent after its fourth-quarter
results were hit by an almost 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion)
writedown related to Greek sovereign debt, while Dexia
fell 4.9 percent after reporting a 2011 net loss of 11.6 billion
euros, hit by its exposure to toxic assets.
At 1315 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
shares were down 0.1 percent at 1,075.94 points after rising to
a high of 1,081.47 earlier in the session. The index, which is
up 7.5 percent this year, hit a seven-month high on Monday.
European auto shares fell 2.2 percent to top the
decliners list. A London trader said that concerns about an
economic recession in the euro zone weighed on the sector.
A report by the European Commission showed the euro zone's
economy was heading into its second recession in just three
years. Economic output in the 17 nations sharing the euro will
contract 0.3 percent this year, reversing an earlier forecast of
0.5 percent growth.
"It just reminds everyone that we're still in a
mild crisis. People might have been hoping for an upward
revision but that was a naive hope. It definitely felt all
morning that sentiment was a bit fragile," Chris Beauchamp,
analyst at IG Index, said.
Richard Greenwood, fund manager at Bedlam Asset Management,
which manages $700 million, said a revision in euro zone growth
numbers, although small, could have a large impact on company
margins. But he was positive on the market's long-term outlook.
"We are pretty agnostic on the short-term move, but see very
strong prospects for equity markets over the next couple of
years. We are positioned in companies with growth prospects,
both through consolidation and restructuring."
Greenwood prefers consumer staples companies saying people
still buy their products and they had pricing power. he was
positive on flavours and fragrances maker Symrise
saying consolidation was possible in the sector and demand was
resilient.
TECHNICAL OUTLOOK
Charts showed the FTSEurofirst 300 index was still looking
stable and likely to get support from an upward trend channel
and a 21-day moving average, now at around 1,067 points.
"We don't have major divergence signals. It looks like that
this is a correction within the ongoing upward trend," said Phil
Roberts, chief European technical strategist at Barclays
Capital.
"The broad-based recovery that we have seen so far this year
is quite impressive. After a period of consolidation, we would
be looking for a move towards 1,113 and 1,132 - the highs in
July last year and the next resistance levels."
Some analysts favour Nordic and German stocks
within Europe.
SEB, which has nearly $200 billion of assets under
management, said positives for equities included cheap
valuations, with Germany's price/earnings estimated at 10.7
times for this year versus a 10-year median of 17.6.
"Germany's economic vitality ... has been an upside surprise
in the past month, and the euro's weak exchange rate is fuelling
the country's important export sector," SEB said in a note.
"Exposure to German companies thus has the potential to be a
favourable investment."
German business sentiment rose to the strongest level in
seven months in February, offering further evidence that
Europe's largest economy is picking up steam and shrugging off a
recession that is hammering other euro zone peers.
French bank Credit Agricole fell 3.5 percent after
reporting a record quarterly net loss of 3.07 billion euros
($4.06 billion), performing worse than expected.